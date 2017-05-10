LaDarrius Jackson Dismissed by USF After 2nd Sexual Assault Charge

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

USF dismissed defensive end LaDarrius Jackson from its program after he was arrested Wednesday on his second sexual assault charge in less than a month.

Jackson, 22, turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, per Anastasia Dawson of the Tampa Bay Times. The rising junior was first arrested on the same charges May 1 by USF police.

The team had suspended him indefinitely following the first arrest.

According to the police report, the most recent charge stems from a March 27 incident in the bathroom of a woman's home. The woman said she attempted to leave a bathroom where Jackson was showering but was held off by the defensive end before he grabbed her and committed sexual battery. She said Jackson then forced the woman to take an emergency contraceptive.

In May, a woman told police Jackson raped her at a USF dorm after multiple attempts throughout the day. The woman says Jackson had attempted to force her into oral sex earlier in the day before later grabbing and raping her.