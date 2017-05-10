    College Football Bowl Schedule, TV Info for 2017-18 Season Announced

    Joseph Zucker
May 10, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers (L) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins #42 (C) react after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    ESPN unveiled its broadcasting schedule for the 2017-18 college football bowl season, which will kick off Dec. 16 with five games.

    Fans will be happy to see both of the College Football Playoff semifinals—the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl—moved from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Jan. 8. All three games will air on ESPN.

    2017-18 Bowl Schedule
    DateTime (ET)BowlTV Info
    Dec. 1612 p.m.Air Force Reserve Celebration BowlABC
    Dec. 161 p.m.R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlESPN
    Dec. 163:30 p.m.Las Vegas BowlABC
    Dec. 164:30 p.m.Gildan New Mexico BowlESPN
    Dec. 168 p.m.Raycom Media Camellia BowlESPN
    Dec. 197 p.m.Boca Raton BowlESPN
    Dec. 218 p.m.St. Petersburg BowlESPN
    Dec. 2212:30 p.m.Bahamas BowlESPN
    Dec. 224 p.m.Famous Idaho Potato BowlESPN
    Dec. 2312 p.m.Birmingham BowlESPN
    Dec. 233:30 p.m.Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlESPN
    Dec. 237 p.m.Dollar General BowlESPN
    Dec. 248:30 p.m.Hawai’i BowlESPN
    Dec. 26TBDQuick Lane BowlESPN
    Dec. 26TBDZaxby’s Heart of Dallas BowlESPN
    Dec. 26TBDCactus BowlESPN
    Dec. 271:30 p.m.Independence BowlESPN
    Dec. 275:15 p.m.New Era Pinstripe BowlESPN
    Dec. 279 p.m.Texas BowlESPN
    Dec. 281:30 p.m.Military Bowl Presented by Northrop GrummanESPN
    Dec. 285:15 p.m.Camping World BowlESPN
    Dec. 289 p.m.Valero Alamo BowlESPN
    Dec. 291 p.m.Belk BowlESPN
    Dec. 294:30 p.m.Franklin American Mortgage Music City BowlESPN
    Dec. 298:30 p.m.Goodyear Cotton Bowl ClassicESPN
    Dec. 3012 p.m.TaxSlayer BowlESPN
    Dec. 3012:30 p.m.AutoZone Liberty BowlABC
    Dec. 304 p.m.PlayStation Fiesta BowlESPN
    Dec. 308 p.m.Capital One Orange BowlESPN
    Jan. 112 p.m.Outback BowlESPN2
    Jan. 112:30 p.m.Chick-fil-A Peach BowlESPN
    Jan. 11 p.m.Citrus BowlABC
    Jan. 15 p.m.College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl GameESPN
    Jan. 18:45 p.m.College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl GameESPN
    Jan. 88 p.m.College Football Playoff National ChampionshipESPN
    Source: ESPN

    The Clemson Tigers enter the 2017 season as defending champions after they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national championship.

    Repeating the feat will be difficult. The Tigers have to replace leading passer Deshaun Watson, leading rusher Wayne Gallman and leading receiver Mike Williams. Clemson sits seventh in ESPN's preseason Football Power Index.

    Anything less than a national title will be a disappointment for Alabama, which reloads on the recruiting trail every year. Head coach Nick Saban assembled the No. 1 class in 2017 on Scout, the second year in a row the Crimson Tide have topped the team rankings.

    Even with Brian Daboll facing an adjustment period in his first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator, the Tide should be even more potent with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the running back duo of Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough all returning.

    Speaking of coordinators, the Ohio State Buckeyes made one of the best assistant hires during the winter when they brought former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson into the fold.

    Wilson worked wonders with the Oklahoma Sooners offense and had Indiana punching above its weight before his departure. Wilson should be able to get the most out of quarterback J.T. Barrett, and if the Buckeyes offense is firing on all cylinders, Ohio State is one of the most balanced teams in FBS.

    The Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies and USC Trojans will be among the others harboring national championship dreams heading into the 2017 campaign.