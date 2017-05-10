College Football Bowl Schedule, TV Info for 2017-18 Season Announced

College Football Bowl Schedule, TV Info for 2017-18 Season AnnouncedMay 10, 2017
ESPN unveiled its broadcasting schedule for the 2017-18 college football bowl season, which will kick off Dec. 16 with five games.
Fans will be happy to see both of the College Football Playoff semifinals—the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl—moved from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day. The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Jan. 8. All three games will air on ESPN.
|2017-18 Bowl Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|TV Info
|Dec. 16
|12 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl
|ABC
|Dec. 16
|1 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|ABC
|Dec. 16
|4:30 p.m.
|Gildan New Mexico Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 19
|7 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 21
|8 p.m.
|St. Petersburg Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 22
|12:30 p.m.
|Bahamas Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 22
|4 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 23
|12 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 23
|7 p.m.
|Dollar General Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 26
|TBD
|Quick Lane Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 26
|TBD
|Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 26
|TBD
|Cactus Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 27
|1:30 p.m.
|Independence Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 27
|5:15 p.m.
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 27
|9 p.m.
|Texas Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
|ESPN
|Dec. 28
|5:15 p.m.
|Camping World Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 28
|9 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|1 p.m.
|Belk Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|4:30 p.m.
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|8:30 p.m.
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|ESPN
|Dec. 30
|12 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 30
|12:30 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|ABC
|Dec. 30
|4 p.m.
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
|ESPN
|Dec. 30
|8 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|ESPN
|Jan. 1
|12 p.m.
|Outback Bowl
|ESPN2
|Jan. 1
|12:30 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|ESPN
|Jan. 1
|1 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|ABC
|Jan. 1
|5 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game
|ESPN
|Jan. 1
|8:45 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game
|ESPN
|Jan. 8
|8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship
|ESPN
|Source: ESPN
The Clemson Tigers enter the 2017 season as defending champions after they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national championship.
Repeating the feat will be difficult. The Tigers have to replace leading passer Deshaun Watson, leading rusher Wayne Gallman and leading receiver Mike Williams. Clemson sits seventh in ESPN's preseason Football Power Index.
Anything less than a national title will be a disappointment for Alabama, which reloads on the recruiting trail every year. Head coach Nick Saban assembled the No. 1 class in 2017 on Scout, the second year in a row the Crimson Tide have topped the team rankings.
Even with Brian Daboll facing an adjustment period in his first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator, the Tide should be even more potent with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the running back duo of Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough all returning.
Speaking of coordinators, the Ohio State Buckeyes made one of the best assistant hires during the winter when they brought former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson into the fold.
Wilson worked wonders with the Oklahoma Sooners offense and had Indiana punching above its weight before his departure. Wilson should be able to get the most out of quarterback J.T. Barrett, and if the Buckeyes offense is firing on all cylinders, Ohio State is one of the most balanced teams in FBS.
The Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies and USC Trojans will be among the others harboring national championship dreams heading into the 2017 campaign.