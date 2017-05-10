Dodgers Reportedly Facing Investigation for Firing of Terry Francona's Son Nick

Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly facing an investigation from Major League Baseball stemming from the firing of Nick Francona, son of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, last year.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Francona told MLB he felt the Dodgers discriminated against him when he was fired in 2016:

Francona, 31, told MLB in a letter he believed the Dodgers gradually pushed him out of his job as assistant director of player development following his decision to seek an assessment at Home Base, a Boston-area organization dedicated to helping veterans treat so-called invisible wounds of war. MLB’s Department of Investigations launched an inquiry into the matter, during which the Dodgers denied that Francona’s service served as motivation for the end of his employment in March 2016. The investigation is expected to be completed within a week, according to sources.

Francona told Passan about his decision to bring about allegations of discrimination against the Dodgers:

While I don't expect that speaking out on these issues will be universally popular within baseball circles, these issues are far too important to remain silent. I am grateful that my family and friends urged me to stand up for the principles at stake rather than accept an offer of money in exchange for my silence. I believe strongly that the people involved need to be held accountable for their actions.

Passan noted the Dodgers conducted their own investigation into the matter and offered Francona settlements on two different occasions, including for $150,000 last November, but he rejected their offers.

The Dodgers issued a statement included in Passan's piece, stating they "cannot comment on the specific facts or reasons leading to a former employee's departure from the organization" but did say "Francona's departure was not the result of any type of discrimination."

Francona served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 2009 to 2013. He worked for the Los Angeles Angels as a major league player information coordinator from 2013 to 2014 before joining the Dodgers as assistant director of player development.