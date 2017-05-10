Wayne Rooney Says He Wants to Remain with Manchester United Next Season

David Ramos/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has declared his intention to remain at Old Trafford next season despite growing speculation he could leave the Red Devils this summer.

The Mirror's Marc Isaacs provided quotes from Rooney after he reiterated his desire to remain a part of the United squad under manager Jose Mourinho—as long as he can play regular first-team football:

“I haven’t thrown my toys out of the pram but I do want to play to help the team. Football changes. You have different challenges in your career. I would like to play more but I’ve tried 2 help the team on and off pitch. Of course you want to play every game. I’ve had to try to take my chance when called upon. I try to do my best for the team.”

“I’ve been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football. Here? Of course. The more I can play the better for me and more I can help team.”

The news fell on the same day that Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, was pictured leaving the Lowry Hotel in Manchester minutes before Mourinho, per the MailOnline's Daniel Matthews, although the player's future reportedly was not on the agenda.

Matthews also mentioned in his report that teams from Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League have been linked with the player, and they may be some of the only parties willing to meet his wage demands.

It's also said boyhood club Everton could be in the chase to re-sign their former star, although Rooney would be required to take a salary cut "of at least £100,000-per-week" in order for that move to materialise.

Rooney's expectation of "regular first-team football" may be hard to realise at Old Trafford, especially given he's now seen as a midfield option in an engine room that also holds Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick.

The former England captain's £300,000-per-week wages are also a heavy burden for United considering he's made just 12 Premier League starts this term, although blogger Liam Canning has spoken highly of his commercial appeal:

The veteran arrived at the Theatre of Dreams as a teenager in 2004 and has established himself as a cult hero with United, but it's become increasingly clear of late that Rooney's best days are long behind him.

The 31-year-old recently appeared in United's marketing campaign for next season's Adidas kit, although Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News isn't fooled that means he'll be around to play in it:

The fact Rooney rose at such an early stage in his career naturally means the inevitable fall could well come sooner than expected, too, which appears to be the case if his outing against Arsenal on Sunday was much to go by.

England's all-time top scorer was at the root of United's success for much of the past decade or so, and even though he wishes to stay at Old Trafford, the deciding factor will be whether he's wanted in return.