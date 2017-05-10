LaDarrius Jackson Arrested on 2nd Charge of Sexual Battery in a Month

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

South Florida Bulls defensive end LaDarrius Jackson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, the Tampa Bay Times' Anastasia Dawson reported.

It's the second time Jackson has been arrested for the same charges this month. The Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight reported May 2 that South Florida police arrested the junior after an alleged assault at a campus housing facility May 1.

The more recent charges result from an alleged assault off campus March 27.

According to Dawson, Jackson was visiting the woman at her home. The woman told officers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office that Jackson first insisted on showering with her before removing her clothing and assaulting her despite numerous refusals.

She said Jackson then drove her to a pharmacy to buy emergency contraceptive before Jackson returned to his dorm.

Following Jackson's first arrest, South Florida head coach Charlie Strong announced he was removed from team activities without giving a timeline.

"We are aware of the charges filed against [Jackson]," Strong said, per Knight. "While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment."

Jackson is entering his second season with the Bulls after transferring from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi. He appeared in seven games for USF in 2016, recording three total tackles.