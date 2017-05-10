IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Schedule After Latest T20 Fixtures

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by two wickets in the 2017 IPL as the visitors chased down 195 runs on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer was the hero with the bat in hand for DD as he fell just four runs short of his century in a dramatic match.

The Lions have still not won a contest in the IPL when batting first.

Here are the latest IPL standings:

Latest IPL Standings Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Points Net RR Mumbai Indians 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.90 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.72 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.06 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 0 1 15 +0.56 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 0 0 12 +0.28 Delhi Daredevils 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.59 Gujarat Lions 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.36 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.45 IPLT20.com

Here is the updated schedule:

IPL 2017: Latest Schedule Date Time (BST/Local Time) Match Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Saturday, May 13 10:30 a.m./4 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday, May 13 2:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPLT20.com

The Daredevils played some of their best cricket of the competition as Iyer earned man of match after a game-winning innings.

Aaron Finch gave the Lions a high-quality start as he smashed 69 runs off just 39 balls. His knock included six fours and four sixes, giving his side the scent of victory.

However, DD were aggressive through the order despite knowing they have no chance of making the play-offs.

Karun Nair's quick-fire 30 gave the visitors a good start as he tucked away a number of boundary shots.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

But it was Iyer who took the fight to the hosts as he produced one of the best individual innings of the competition.

The batsman dispatched 15 fours and two sixes, mixing up his game to stay on top of the bowling attack.

Basil Thampi claimed Iyer's wicket when he bowled him out, just four runs short of a deserved century.

Delhi dashed past the winning post on 197 for eight to capture victory.