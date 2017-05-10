    IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Schedule After Latest T20 Fixtures

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    Delhi Daredevils batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on May 4,2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)
    SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

    Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by two wickets in the 2017 IPL as the visitors chased down 195 runs on Wednesday.

    Shreyas Iyer was the hero with the bat in hand for DD as he fell just four runs short of his century in a dramatic match.

    The Lions have still not won a contest in the IPL when batting first.

    Here are the latest IPL standings:

    Latest IPL Standings
    TeamPlayedWonLostTiedN/RPointsNet RR
    Mumbai Indians12930018+0.90
    Kolkata Knight Riders13850016+0.72
    Rising Pune Supergiant12840016-0.06
    Sunrisers Hyderabad13750115+0.56
    Kings XI Punjab12660012+0.28
    Delhi Daredevils12570010-0.59
    Gujarat Lions1349008-0.36
    Royal Challengers Bangalore13210015-1.45
    IPLT20.com

    Here is the updated schedule:

    IPL 2017: Latest Schedule
    DateTime (BST/Local Time)Match
    Thursday, May 113:30 p.m./8 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab
    Friday, May 123:30 p.m./8 p.m.Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant
    Saturday, May 1310:30 a.m./4 p.m.Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Saturday, May 132:30 p.m./8 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
    IPLT20.com

    The Daredevils played some of their best cricket of the competition as Iyer earned man of match after a game-winning innings.

    Aaron Finch gave the Lions a high-quality start as he smashed 69 runs off just 39 balls. His knock included six fours and four sixes, giving his side the scent of victory.

    However, DD were aggressive through the order despite knowing they have no chance of making the play-offs.

    Karun Nair's quick-fire 30 gave the visitors a good start as he tucked away a number of boundary shots.

    Gujarat Lions team captain Suresh Raina (C) walks off the field along with teammates after loosing the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi
    SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

    But it was Iyer who took the fight to the hosts as he produced one of the best individual innings of the competition.

    The batsman dispatched 15 fours and two sixes, mixing up his game to stay on top of the bowling attack.

    Basil Thampi claimed Iyer's wicket when he bowled him out, just four runs short of a deserved century.

    Delhi dashed past the winning post on 197 for eight to capture victory.