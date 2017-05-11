    Players Championship 2017: Tee Times, TV and Live Stream Schedule for Thursday

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Jason Day of Australia in action during a practice round ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    The Players Championship—considered the unofficial fifth major in golfing—gets underway Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Verde Beach, Florida.

    Below, we'll take a look at the schedule information and tee times, as well as a preview of some of the top players in the field.

                     

    When: May 11-14

    Where: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

    Total Purse: $10,500,000

    FedEx Cup Points: 600

    TV Schedule: 1-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

    Streaming: PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET)

               

    Players Championship Tee Times
    TeeTime (ET)Group
    17:10 a.m.Zac Blair, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber
    17:21 a.m.Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen
    17:32 a.m.Kyle Stanley, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay
    17:43 a.m.Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas
    17:54 a.m.Hudson Swafford, Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes
    18:05 a.m.Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Keegan Bradley
    18:16 a.m.Tony Finau, Troy Merritt, Gary Woodland
    18:27 a.m.Greg Chalmers, Graeme McDowell, Emiliano Grillo
    18:38 a.m.Pat Perez, Cody Gribble, William McGirt
    18:49 a.m.Marc Leishman, James Hahn, Matt Every
    19:00 a.m.Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Bernd Wiesberger
    19:11 a.m.Ben Crane, Graham DeLaet, Grayson Murray
    TeeTime (ET)Group
    112:35 p.m.Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Shawn Stefani
    112:46 p.m.Roberto Castro, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim
    112:57 p.m.Scott Brown, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick
    11:08 p.m.Danny Willett, Shane Lowry, Bill Haas
    11:19 p.m.Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka
    11:30 p.m.Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer
    11:41 p.m.Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
    11:52 p.m.Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
    12:03 p.m.Mackenzie Hughes, Jim Herman, K.J. Choi
    12:14 p.m.Charl Schwartzel, Smylie Kaufman, Ernie Els
    12:25 p.m.John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Rafa Cabrera Bello
    12:36 p.m.Freddie Jacobson, Chad Campbell, Ricky Barnes
    TeeTime (ET)Group
    107:10 a.m.Jason Bohn, Daniel Summerhays, Francesco Molinari
    107:21 a.m.Harris English, Bernhard Langer, Derek Fathauer
    107:32 a.m.Bryce Molder, Kevin Na, Mark Hubbard
    107:43 a.m.Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez, David Lingmerth
    107:54 a.m.Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel, Vijay Singh
    108:05 a.m.Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
    108:16 a.m.Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
    108:27 a.m.Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson
    108:38 a.m.Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald, Alex Noren
    108:49 a.m.Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace
    109:00 a.m.Sean O’Hair, Ryan Palmer, Yuta Ikeda
    109:11 a.m.Ian Poulter, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood
    TeeTime (ET)Group
    1012:35 p.m.Seung-Yul Noh, Sung Kang
    1012:46 p.m.Boo Weekley, Robert Garrigus, David Hearn
    1012:57 p.m.Lee Westwood, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Loupe
    101:08 p.m.D.A. Points, Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk
    101:19 p.m.Kevin Chappell, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard
    101:30 p.m.Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay, Tyrrell Hatton
    101:41 p.m.Danny Lee, Robert Streb, Ben Martin
    101:52 p.m.Russell Henley, Rod Pampling, Kevin Kisner
    102:03 p.m.Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker
    102:14 p.m.Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Alex Cejka
    102:25 p.m.Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, David Toms
    102:36 p.m.Johnson Wagner, Spencer Levin, Luke List
    102:47 p.m.Jerry Kelly, Anirban Lahiri, Brett Stegmaier
    Source: GolfDigest.com

                

    Jason Day is the defending champion at the Players, so he's obviously a huge threat this year. While day hasn't won a tournament since that title, he also admitted he was dealing with burnout and his mother's cancer treatment, per Iain Strachan of the Sporting News: 

    "For a moment there after I lost my number one world ranking, I kind of lost the desire to be there, and I think it was just because I was mentally burnt out from everything that had gone on. With what had happened earlier this year with some off-course stuff, my mind was kind of elsewhere, as you probably could imagine… [but] finally I can kind of take a breath and sit back and go, OK, I need to kind of start my trip back to up the mountain again. What I'm trying to focus on is getting back to that winning form, getting back to the workload that I was doing and the practice and the work ethic, and hopefully the results will come after that."

    Of course, nobody is playing better golf than current world No. 1 and 2016 U.S. Open winner Dustin Johnson. He took that distinction from Day, who took it from Spieth after his epic 2015 season, who in turn took it from Rory McIlroy after he was golf's top player in 2014. 

    So any conversation about the Players inevitably revolves around those four talents. The conversation in golf, generally speaking, revolves around them as well. 

    Johnson and McIlroy—along with Justin Thompson—will form the most star-studded group to start play at TPC Sawgrass. One thing is for sure: No matter what the moment is or who the opponent, don't expect Johnson's demeanor to change or his pulse to quicken.

    "It's beating—not very fast," he said of that pulse, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "Sometimes it gets going pretty good. It just depends if I'm walking up a steep hill or something."

    Spieth, meanwhile, has an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win under his belt this year, but his performance at the Masters—he finished 11th overall—left a bit to be desired for the 2015 winner, who also finished tied for second in 2014 and 2016.

    A strong performance from Spieth could get him back on the dominant track he showed during the 2015 season.

    And then there's Sergio Garcia—this year's Masters winner—who should also have a say at the Players. And you can never discount players like Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler or Patrick Reed. Don't sleep on Jon Rahm, either.

    But the safe money is probably on a player from the foursome of Johnson, Day, Spieth or McIlroy. They've been the four pillars of golf over the past three seasons, and it would hardly be surprising if one of them emerged victorious this weekend.