Stoke City vs. Arsenal: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info and Predictions

    Arsenal are trying to keep their Premier League campaign alive as they travel to Stoke City on Saturday.

    Though the Gunners are still in the hunt for a Champions League place, their form has been short of their best in recent months, and the future of many of their players hangs in the balance.

    Stoke have avoided relegation, despite starting the season with seven matches without victory.

    Both sides will be happy to be on their summer holidays after the last couple of games are concluded in England's top league.

    Whether or not Arsenal win the FA Cup on May 27 against Chelsea, this season has been a huge disappointment for Gunners fans in so many ways.

    Manager Arsene Wenger has seen his powers of influence wane over recent years, and his side have failed to hit the standard expected of the north London giants. The Gunners are even in danger of missing out on Champions League football for the first time in 19 years.

    The future of superstar Alexis Sanchez also remains in doubt, and "instability" has been the buzz word when discussing Arsenal.

    Gunners legend Charlie Nicholas has hit out at the player for his recent performances as rumours grow about his next destination.

    The pundit said to Sky Sports (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star): "Alexis Sanchez is just pretending to be really interested, coming deep to get the ball rather than really having a go at defenders. The other week he didn't trouble Jesus Navas, and he didn't even have a go at the young lad Axel Tuanzebe [against Manchester United] on Sunday."

    Despite Nicholas' comments, Sanchez can point towards a goal record that stands up to most in the Premier League. The 28-year-old has scored 25 goals in English and European competition this term, according to WhoScored.com.

    The Chilean remains Arsenal's most important individual as the final matches of the campaign approach, and Wenger will need his player to perform at Stoke.

    The Potters have rescued their season after a poor start to proceedings this term, and there is a buffer in place for them to avoid the relegation scrap.

    Stoke coach Mark Hughes has endured 15 defeats in the league this season, but they will feel they can exploit the Gunners' defensive weaknesses on home soil.

    The hosts have won just once in their last nine matches in the Premier League, but they have performed well against superior sides, holding Manchester City to a draw in March.

    As safety has been reached, Arsenal are the side who will crave the three points more, desperately trying to remain in the hunt for the top four after a tumultuous season. 

    Prediction: Arsenal win 3-1