    Isaiah Thomas' Argument with Heckling Wizards Fan on Video Under NBA Review

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a call in the second half against the Washington Wizards in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Video of an argument between Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and a Washington Wizards fan during Boston's Game 3 playoff loss last week is under review by the NBA.

    As seen in this video courtesy of The Sporty Traveler (warning: some language NSFW), Thomas jawed at a heckler near the sidelines:

    According to Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com, NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, "We are aware and reviewing," with regard to the incident.

    Per ESPN.com, Thomas appeared to say, "I will f--k you up, and you know that," to the fan.

    Boston went on to lose Game 3 by a score of 116-89 before also dropping Game 4, which leaves the series tied at 2-2 entering Wednesday's Game 5.

    Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 earlier in the playoffs for confronting an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.

    The NBA also fined Thunder guard Russell Westbrook $25,000 due to a situation similar to Thomas' during last year's playoffs when he cursed at a Dallas Mavericks fan.