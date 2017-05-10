Isaiah Thomas' Argument with Heckling Wizards Fan on Video Under NBA Review

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Video of an argument between Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and a Washington Wizards fan during Boston's Game 3 playoff loss last week is under review by the NBA.

As seen in this video courtesy of The Sporty Traveler (warning: some language NSFW), Thomas jawed at a heckler near the sidelines:



According to Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com, NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, "We are aware and reviewing," with regard to the incident.

Per ESPN.com, Thomas appeared to say, "I will f--k you up, and you know that," to the fan.

Boston went on to lose Game 3 by a score of 116-89 before also dropping Game 4, which leaves the series tied at 2-2 entering Wednesday's Game 5.

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 earlier in the playoffs for confronting an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.

The NBA also fined Thunder guard Russell Westbrook $25,000 due to a situation similar to Thomas' during last year's playoffs when he cursed at a Dallas Mavericks fan.