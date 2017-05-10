Nick Mangold Says Potentially Playing for Patriots Would Be 'Awfully Difficult'

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold is still seeking a contract in free agency, but the veteran offensive lineman isn't sure he could join the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com passed along comments Mangold made Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio about the possibility of getting an offer from Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

"That would be awfully difficult," he said. "I've got to assume that after years of all the battles that I've had with New England, I don’t think Bill's all that fond of me."

The Jets selected Mangold in the first round of the 2006 draft. He made 164 appearances over 11 seasons for the organization before getting released in February.

The 33-year-old Ohio State product was limited to eight games last season due to ankle problems. He'd never missed more than two contests in any season prior.

On Monday, he told Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday he was focused on getting back to full strength, but he didn't totally rule out retirement as an option.

"I'm just rehabbing, trying to get right, trying to get ready," Mangold said.

He added: "We're still trying to see what the options are."

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reported Mangold visited the Baltimore Ravens in early April, but the lineman left without a contract. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News noted the New York Giants were another team with potential interest.

Ultimately, it would be difficult for Mangold to turn down a serious offer from the Patriots given the limited amount of interest so far in free agency. That said, New England doesn't have a major need at center, so it's probably a moot point for the seven-time Pro Bowler.