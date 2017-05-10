Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Playoff Betting Pick

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The top-seeded Boston Celtics will be happy to return home for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the fourth-seeded Washington Wizards on Wednesday, sitting as small favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Celtics lost the last two games at Washington by an average of 23 points and hope to use their home-court advantage to pick up their first win in the series since Game 2 on May 2.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as four-point favorites; the total is at 216.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 114.8-110.2, Wizards (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Wizards can cover the spread

The Wizards made sure the betting trend of the home team winning and covering the spread in every game of this series continued in Games 3 and 4. Their dominant wins have to be on the minds of the opposing players heading back to Boston for Game 5.

The question is, will the officiating remarks made by Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics make any difference at TD Garden? Washington's John Wall has outplayed Thomas in the last two games, and he seems confident the tide has turned in this series.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston has won the last seven home meetings both straight up and against the spread, including the postseason. That has to make the Celtics feel pretty good, especially because Thomas is capable of playing much better than he did in the two road games.

Thomas' aggressiveness may ultimately determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference Finals and a matchup with the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas should be able to bounce back with a big effort in Game 5 to give Boston a 3-2 series edge.

Smart betting pick

Each of the first four games in this series has been decided by at least 10 points, including a 129-119 overtime victory for the Celtics in Game 2 at home.

Thomas had 53 points in that win and made 12-of-13 shots from the free-throw line. Look for Thomas to take the ball to the basket a lot more in Game 5 in an effort to pick up more fouls after he failed to make it to the charity stripe once in Game 4. Bet Boston to win and cover at online gambling sites.

NBA betting trends

Washington is 1-4 ATS in its last five games on the road.

Washington is 4-7-1 ATS in its last 12 games against Boston.

Boston is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.