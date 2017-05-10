IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Averages, Strike Rates and More T20 Stats

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

Delhi Daredevils clinched their third win in four matches after beating Gujarat Lions by two wickets on Wednesday to move up to sixth in the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 standings.

The Daredevils can no longer make this season's play-offs, making it all the more painful that the team appear to have found a rich vein of form of late, just as the regular season reaches its close this Sunday.

No batsman was able to make a run at the Orange Cap lead on Wednesday, however, where Sunrisers Hyderabad favourite David Warner retains his place as favourite for the award with 535 runs this year so far.

Team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar is doing his utmost to complete a Hyderabad one-two in the individual awards, too, and leads the Purple Cap stakes with 23 wickets to his name.

Here are the top run-scorers and averages in the IPL this year, per the official Indian Premier League Twenty20 website:

IPL Top Run-Scorers (Orange Cap) Position Player Team Runs Mat HS SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 David Warner SRH 535 12 126 146.57 1 3 52 24 2 Shikhar Dhawan SRH 450 12* 77 127.84 0 3 48 9 3 Suresh Raina GL 440 13 84 145.69 0 3 42 13 4 Gautam Gambhir KKR 433 13 76* 127.72 0 4 54 4 5 Hashim Amla KXIP 420 10 104* 145.83 2 2 40 17 IPLT20.com

Position Player Mat Inns Runs HS Avg BF SR 1 Chris Lynn 4 4 259 93* 86.33 139 186.33 2 Hashim Amla 10 10 420 104* 60.00 288 145.83 3 Moises Henriques 11 10 273 55* 54.60 201 135.82 4 David Warner 12 12 535 126 53.50 365 146.57 5 Manish Pandev 13 12 363 81* 51.85 275 132.00 IPLT20.com

Warner refuses to budge from his throne atop the highest scorers list and looks destined to head into the play-offs as a frontrunner for the Orange Cap despite being beaten for six in the recent win over Mumbai Indians.

Usually, an Orange Cap winner might be seen as pragmatic and cerebral, but quotes provided by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle suggest Australian star Warner benefits from a much more laidback approach:

While Warner may often deal in quality and quantity when it comes to making runs, that doesn't guarantee him the mantle of also being known as the most consistent in their exploits.

That honour instead belongs to Chris Lynn. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders heavyweight has been injured for most of this season and appeared in only four innings, and Gujarat talisman Brendon McCullum has tipped second-place Hashim Amla as the best:

Amla holds a record of 420 runs from 10 innings this season, although his batting average is 60 due to the fact he's only been dismissed seven times over that span.

It perhaps doesn't help Amla's case that he has stood out as something of a talisman for Kings XI Punjab this term, shining alongside lesser talents, but that hasn't prevented him from taking the hero's tag, per ESPNcricinfo.com:

Amla currently sits a substantial 115 runs off Orange Cap leader Warner and would need Kings Xi to clinch an unlikely play-off place to advance on his 420, a fate that looks all but impossible at this late stage in the season.

Elsewhere, here are the best bowling figures and wicket-takers so far this season:

Most Wickets Taken (Purple Cap) Position Player Team Wickets Matches Ovrs Runs BBI Ave 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 23 12 48.0 333 5/19 14.47 2 Imran Tahir RPS 18 12 47.0 369 3/18 20.50 3 Jaydev Unadkat RPS 17 7 30.5 238 5/30 14.00 4 Chris Woakes KKR 17 13 44.0 386 3/6 22.70 5 Mitchell McClenaghan MI 17 12 43.0 384 3/24 23.94 IPLT20.com

Best Bowling Figures Pos Player Overs Mdns BBI Econ SR 1 Andrew Tye 4.0 0 5/17 4.25 4.80 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.0 0 5/19 4.75 4.80 3 Jaydev Unadkat 4.0 1 5/30 7.50 4.80 4 Samuel Badree 4.0 1 4/9 2.25 6.00 5 Sandeep Sharma 4.0 0 4/20 5.00 6.00 IPLT20.com

One bowler has stood above all others en route to a fierce challenge for the Purple Cap this season, and Kumar has ensured the Sunrisers have claimed top spots in both attack and defensive charts this term.

The Field recently provided quotes from the India international, who has taken a modest look upon his high standing among IPL bowlers despite honing in on the Purple Cap:

Kumar's best performance of the season thus far remains the five-wicket display against Kings XI Punjab in April, which also happens to be the amount that distances him from second in the standings, Imran Tahir of Rising Pune Supergiant.

Andrew Tye of Gujarat Lions and Pune's Jaydev Unadkat are the other two players to have taken five wickets in a single match this season.

Per the official Indian Premier League website, Kings XI's Rahul Tewatia holds the best bowling average of the campaign with just nine runs made per wicket taken, although he's only played one innings this season.

As a result, Tye's average of 11.75 may be viewed as a more clear indicator as to who has been the stingier bowler, while Royal Challengers Bangalore's Stuart Binny sits third in the list with an average of 12.50.