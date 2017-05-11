IPL Schedule 2017: Updated T20 Fixtures, Start Times, Live Stream and More

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

The 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 play-off lineup is approaching completion, and only a handful of fixtures remain for the last contenders to make their push to finish as high as possible before Sunday's curtain call.

Kings XI Punjab are the only team currently outside the top four still in with a chance of making the play-offs, but they'll need to beat already-qualified Mumbai Indians away from home in order to keep that dream alive.

Elsewhere, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the favourites to join Mumbai in the post-season schedule, with five points still separating them from Kings XI.

While we may know who looks likely to make the play-offs, it's not yet certain in which order the top four might finish, meaning there is plenty more drama to come in the final phases of the regular campaign.

Read on for a breakdown of the upcoming Indian Premier League schedule, as well as all the necessary live-stream information and previews of which players to watch in some of the biggest matchups remaining.

Upcoming IPL Schedule Date Time Fixture TV Info Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab Sky Sports 3 (UK) Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Sky Sports 3 (UK) Saturday, May 13 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Sky Sports Mix (UK) Saturday, May 13 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians Sky Sports Mix (UK) Sunday, May 14 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kings XI Punjab Sky Sports 5 (UK) Sunday, May 14 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Sky Sports 5 (UK) IPLT20.com

For the full schedule, visit the IPL's official website. The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (UK) and Willow (U.S.).

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians can put an end to any slim chance Kings XI have of qualifying for this year's play-offs when the two teams collide on Thursday, and Rohit Sharma will be the man looking to spearhead that disappointment.

Unfortunately for Kings XI, the Mumbai captain has been showing a stronger preference for opening the order of late and was somewhat unlucky to end up on the losing side in Monday's defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad:

While Sharma may be a crucial leadership presence in the Mumbai lineup, it's Nitish Rana who holds his place as the team's top scorer in 2017 thus far with 321 runs from 11 innings.

Elsewhere, Mitchell McClenaghan has been Mumbai's bowling talisman this season and is tied for third in the Purple Cap stakes. Despite going through some weaker patches in his campaign, however, the New Zealander is content in his ability, per the official Mumbai Indians website:

"I think I am going in the mid 8s (runs per over) throughout the tournament, which is not too far from where I've been right through. My role in the side is to be aggressive, take wickets regularly and try to dismiss some of the key batsmen in the opposition. So, it is important for me to complete that role. I also have to bowl some of the hard overs, at guys who are either in or go hard at the ball towards the end. It is important to put things in perspective. Everyone bowls at different stages of the game."

One factor of note in this matchup is that Mumbai have already qualified for the play-offs and are top of the standings, while Kings XI are fighting for every point they can claw back.

Differing levels of desire within the two camps might alter which set of players come into this fixture better-equipped for victory, with Kings XI ready to stage a last stand of defiance against big opposition.

Ben Stokes, Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Delhi Daredevils are one of three teams already destined to end their campaign this weekend, but Rising Pune Supergiant star Ben Stokes will hope to inflict more pain upon their season on Friday.

Pune travel to the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi having won their last four matches in succession. Stokes has topped their scoring charts in two of their last three matches, and Surrey cricketer Jason Roy was in awe of his countryman's 103 in the recent win over Gujarat Lions:

The Supergiant star has missed a couple of innings for his team already this term, but that hasn't prevented him from becoming an IPL sensation, per the Telegraph's Nick Hoult:

Delhi have hardly looked consistent this season, but one thing that rings true is the Daredevils have never looked liable to allow their opponents the opportunity to rack up a big score.

If Friday's hosts field first, it could give Stokes—along with fellow Pune threats Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi—the opening they need to work up a full head of steam.