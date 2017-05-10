The Rock Thinks 'It's a Real Possibility' He Runs for President in GQ Exclusive

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

When asked about the idea of running for president of the United States in the future, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left the door open in an interview published Wednesday.

According to Caity Weaver of GQ, The Rock said, "I think that it's a real possibility," with regard to an attempt to become commander in chief.

The question stemmed from a November article by Vanity Fair's Paul Chi in which Johnson said, "I wouldn't rule it out," when asked about a presidential run.

In the GQ article, The Rock revealed that he has given the question added thought since his initial answer last year: "A year ago it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant."

Weaver also got Johnson's thoughts on the job President Donald Trump has done thus far, as well as the approach he would take if he was in office: "I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you're setting is 'Now I'm shutting you out. And you can't come.' [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."

If Johnson does decide to run for president, he already has one potential endorsement at his disposal in the form of NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, per Weaver: "If [becoming the president] is something he focused on, he probably would accomplish it. I think there's nothing that he couldn't do."

While a run for president from The Rock may have once seemed inconceivable, Trump's elevation to the highest office in the land has potentially made it far more possible for those with no political experience to reach that level.

The Rock is one of the highest-grossing movie stars in the world, and he is regarded as one of the most charismatic figures in existence as well, stemming from his time as a WWE Superstar. In addition, his winning the presidency wouldn't be unprecedented, as Ronald Reagan was an actor prior to taking the office.