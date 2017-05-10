Mark Herzlich Intends to Switch to TE from LB, Changed Jersey Number

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Mark Herzlich of the New York Giants confirmed Tuesday he's switching from linebacker to tight end for the 2017 NFL season.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY passed along details of the switch, including a jersey-number change from No. 94 to No. 44. He last played the position on a consistent basis in high school.

"It's exciting," Herzlich said. "A lot of times I'm playing scout-team tight end the last couple of years just because we were low in numbers and I was able to show I could be versatile in that aspect. So, when it's, 'Hey, you want to come add another weapon to your repertoire?' It's, 'Yeah, sure, sign me up.' The more I can learn, the better. And the better I can help out, the better, too."

Herzlich could end up seeing work on both sides of the ball and special teams, which would give him unique versatility and present a better opportunity to secure a place on the final 53-man roster.

The 29-year-old Missouri native signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2011. While he shined as a linebacker at Boston College, tallying 314 total tackles, 12 interceptions and five sacks across 54 games, that hasn't translated to the NFL.

He's registered 173 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 88 appearances. That includes just seven tackles during the 2016 campaign.

Herzlich told SNY he isn't sure how expansive his role will be in any facet of the game, but he'll stand at the ready wherever and whenever the G-Men need him.

"[I'm] learning the whole offense and figuring [out] where I can help," he said. "That's always been my thing: Wherever the Giants need me to help out I'll be there. Learning offense is the next part of that. Honestly, we'll see what Coach [Ben] McAdoo puts me at, but I can go back and forth and learn both. I anticipate helping out in all three phases."

He'll likely need to show quick progress during training camp and the preseason to stick at the position. The Giants bolstered their tight end group in the draft with Evan Engram, who will probably slide right into the starting role with Will Tye and Rhett Ellison serving as the chief reserves.

Herzlich could battle Jerell Adams and Matt LaCosse for a roster spot behind that trio. Being able to handle so many different assignments will be his biggest selling point when rosters are trimmed, though.