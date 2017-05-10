Draymond Green Says Kristaps Porzingis Is Lying, Clippers Tweet Wasn't a Hack

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't believe the Twitter account of New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis was hacked before a message about the Los Angeles Clippers was posted.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post passed along comments the outspoken Dubs defensive stalwart made on his Dray Day podcast about the situation.

"Listen, man. I had an episode on social media this summer, and the first thing I said was that I was hacked. Then I thought about it and I said, I wasn't hacked," Green said. "Kristaps, I'm sorry, but no one believes you. You weren't hacked. You're trying to go to the Clippers."

He added: "Kristaps, you lyin', bro. You weren't hacked. Maybe you was drunk, and your true feelings came out, and you tweeted your true feelings. But you weren't hacked, my man. Trust me."

Bleacher Report captured the short-lived tweet before it was deleted:

Porzingis posted a message the next day trying to clarify the situation:

Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported a representative for the 21-year-old Latvian sensation said he was sleeping at the time the tweet was posted Saturday night.

The incident caused a stir because it came just days after Begley reported "several teams" had contacted the Knicks to inquire about the power forward's availability amid rumors of discontent with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Green found himself in hot water last summer while preparing for the Olympics with Team USA after posting a lewd photo to his Snapchat account by accident. After originally claiming it was a hack, he later explained it was actually a mistake, per Michael Lee of The Vertical.

"We're all one click away from placing something in the wrong place," Green said in July. "I suffered from that this morning."

The Clippers are a team facing a lot of questions this offseason with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin both potential free agents. Acquiring Porzingis from the Knicks would help bring stability to the franchise, but for now it appears there was no substance to the tweet last weekend.