WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 9

Credit: WWE.com

Like its predecessor Raw, Tuesday's SmackDown Live was a placeholder of a show—a broadcast that did nothing to further any storylines but also did not feel like an inconsequential one either.

Perhaps that can be attributed to the night's biggest winner, Jinder Mahal, scoring a substantial and clean victory in the night's main event. Maybe it can be chalked up to the growth and entertainment value of tag team No. 1 contenders Breezango.

On the other hand, what if that lack of inconsequence can be attributed to the rare WWE Creative misstep that led to a disrespectful use of female talent, thus generating discussion about the so-called Women's Revolution once again?

The May 9 episode of SmackDown is not one that will be looked back as a show that altered the direction of the brand or did much to hype the upcoming live event special. What it was, though, was a significant one for Mahal, a black mark on a revigorated women's division and the latest chapter in a wildly entertaining tag team's evolution.