WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 9May 10, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 9
Like its predecessor Raw, Tuesday's SmackDown Live was a placeholder of a show—a broadcast that did nothing to further any storylines but also did not feel like an inconsequential one either.
Perhaps that can be attributed to the night's biggest winner, Jinder Mahal, scoring a substantial and clean victory in the night's main event. Maybe it can be chalked up to the growth and entertainment value of tag team No. 1 contenders Breezango.
On the other hand, what if that lack of inconsequence can be attributed to the rare WWE Creative misstep that led to a disrespectful use of female talent, thus generating discussion about the so-called Women's Revolution once again?
The May 9 episode of SmackDown is not one that will be looked back as a show that altered the direction of the brand or did much to hype the upcoming live event special. What it was, though, was a significant one for Mahal, a black mark on a revigorated women's division and the latest chapter in a wildly entertaining tag team's evolution.
Winner: Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal's lack of credibility was once again apparent Tuesday night as he interrupted WWE champion Randy Orton's opening promo and shared the screen with the likes of AJ Styles and the United States champion Kevin Owens.
Even Baron Corbin, a former NXT export like Mahal who has not yet won a single championship on the main roster, felt like a bigger star.
Had The Maharaja's night ended there, he would have solidified his status as one of the biggest losers of the May 9 episode. Instead, he competed in the main event of the broadcast, teaming with Owens and Corbin to battle Orton, Styles and Sami Zayn in a Six-Man Tag Team match.
That contest, in which Mahal was the least credible Superstar involved, ended with the No. 1 contender pinning Orton clean in the center of the ring for what was undeniably the biggest win of his career.
Suddenly, the lack of credibility that had plagued Mahal earlier was diminished, with his legitimacy increased ahead of his championship showdown with The Viper on May 21.
It was absolutely key to Mahal's growth and evolution into a main event performer in time for Backlash and a moment fans may one day point to as the one in which he became, at least a little, a viable world title contender.
Losers: Women's Division
The Women's Revolution was supposed to spare fans of the disrespectful three-minute wrestling matches that previously plagued female sports entertainment.
Tuesday night, on a two-hour show with several squash matches and the main event that could have lost six minutes and still been awesome, two of the sport's most talented performers were forced into a sloppy sprint of a match as Becky Lynch squared off with Natalya.
The entire ordeal was an exercise in the sloppy. The match was disjointed, the story of the segment was lost in the rushed nature of the ordeal, and the result was an ineffective bit of television that failed to appropriately follow up on last week's creation of The Welcoming Committee.
Yes, the show took place in London and WWE traditionally likes to give the British fans a strong main event to send them home happy since they are not regularly exposed to the live WWE product, but Tuesday night, it did so to the detriment of a women's division it has spent two years trying to build up.
A strong segment on next week's show will erase this misstep, but it is one that never should have happened.
Winners: Breezango
Tyler Breeze and Fandango have been among the most underutilized stars on the WWE roster. Their victory in the Beat the Clock Series to earn the right to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships catapulted them to the forefront of the tag division and earned them more television time than they have enjoyed in the last year.
That time includes the hilarious "Fashion Files," which see The Fashion Police investigate crimes against fashion.
Tuesday night, with Fandango clad in his finest Sherlock Holmes-inspired detective wear, the goofballs investigated "lead" face paint and incorrectly deduced it belonged to The Usos before finding The Ascension backstage hyping themselves up.
The revelation led to a squash victory for Breezango later in the night that allowed the tandem to continue mounting momentum for themselves as they prepare for a high-profile pay-per-view showdown for the SmackDown tag titles.
One of the most unexpectedly great acts on television right now, Breeze and Fandango can build a substantial push for themselves going forward if they can maintain the level of their performance.
Losers: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
If you had mentioned in 2014 that Erick Rowan and Luke Harper would square off in a one-on-one match, most would have assumed it would be a high-profile bout involving the fracture of The Wyatt Family.
Instead, it is an afterthought of a match, thrown out onto free television with no build, the absence of anticipation and only four minutes of ring time.
Harper and Rowan rushed through a match of little consequence, performing moves but never telling their story. The result was a power-based sprint that did nothing to inspire a reaction from the fans in London, nor excitement for another showdown between the former partners.
Sure, Rowan cheated, ensuring another match, but if that contest were to be forgotten by WWE Creative next week, it is not a stretch to suggest fans would not care.
That is an indictment against a company that has repeatedly failed both Harper and Rowan, and now that they are singles stars, it finds itself with two talented big men but no clear direction to take them.