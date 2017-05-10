Chris Berman's Wife Kathy Dies at 67 After Involvement in Car Accident

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, Kathy Berman, died Tuesday in a car crash at the age of 67.

According to Christine Dempsey and Dave Altimari of the Hartford Courant, the fatal accident occurred in Woodbury, Connecticut, and also resulted in the death of 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, who was operating the other vehicle involved.

Police said the cars collided, causing Berman's vehicle to slide down the embankment and overturn in a small body of water and Bertilus' to strike a utility pole before overturning.

Per the New York Post, Berman was at Citi Field for the game between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants when the accident occurred and was notified by police.

ESPN President John Skipper released a statement on the matter on ESPN.com: "This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, [Chris' son] Doug and the entire family."

Chris and Kathy Berman were married for more than 33 years.

The 61-year-old Chris Berman has been with ESPN since 1979, and although he stepped down as host of Sunday NFL Countdown following the 2016 season, he remains with the network.