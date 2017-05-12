Predicting NFL's 2017 Surprise Impact Rookies

0 of 10

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

With the NFL draft complete and minicamps underway, rookies are expected to take the ball and run with it.

The spot each was drafted in becomes less pertinent with every passing day as the pendulum tilts toward a player's on-field performance.

An old rule of thumb used to exist in the NFL: A first-round pick should start in his first season. A second-round selection should do the same by the end of his second campaign. A third-round acquisition has three years to crack the lineup. Anything past that is a bonus.

But the majority of teams today are built on young players' inexpensive contracts. Thus, incoming talents are being pushed onto the field at a far more rapid pace so organizations can maximize their investments.

First-, second- or third-round selections are supposed to make a rookie impact, and they'll get every opportunity to earn a role. However, later picks or even undrafted free agents often provide as much, if not more, value—even early in their careers.

It's often best to look at positions that don't hold the highest value, such as running back, nickel corner, offensive and defensive interior, etc., when looking for such rookies. These performers are driven down draft boards despite being quite talented.

Ten rookies, selected on the third day of the draft, have been targeted as potential surprise impact performers in year one due to their skill sets and situations. Each should outperform initial expectations.