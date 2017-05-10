Arsene Wenger Says Chelsea Win Games Without Possession, Criticises Style

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticised Premier League champions-elect Chelsea for not taking initiative in matches and speculated about the positive impact of not being involved in European competition.

Neither the Blues nor 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City were involved in Europe in their respective seasons of success, and Wenger indicated it could have been a huge help, per The Guardian's David Hytner:

"Over the last two seasons, teams who have not big possession have won the league. And, as well, teams who were not involved in Europe, at all, won the league. Because the league is so physically difficult, maybe it is very difficult to cope with both. We will see how Chelsea respond next season. [...]

"I still think sport has to encourage initiative and, if it rewards too much teams who don’t take initiative, then we have to rethink the whole process because people will not, forever, come to watch teams who do not want to take the initiative. The responsibility of people who make the rules is always to encourage teams who want to play, because that is what you want to see."

Chelsea could be crowned 2016-17 champions as early as Friday if they beat West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Their lack of European action in the current campaign has been a direct result of their dire 2015-16 season, when they finished 10th in the English top flight.

And Leicester certainly seemed to benefit last season when they only had to focus on their domestic aims.

However, the two most recent seasons buck the general trend of the 21st century in which the majority of Premier League winners have also competed in Europe in the same season.

Similarly, while Wenger was arguably correct about Leicester winning the league without a lot of possession—they averaged 42.4 per cent of the ball in 2015-16—Chelsea in 2016-17 have had 54.2 per cent of possession, per Opta (via Hytner).

Wenger's Arsenal have boasted a little more—they are ranked fourth in possession terms for the current campaign, per WhoScored.com—but are struggling to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners do have a chance to claim silverware this season, though, as they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month.