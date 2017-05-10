Cal Rugby Player Robert Paylor Paralyzed During Title Game vs. Arkansas State

Matt King/Getty Images

University of California, Berkeley, rugby player Robert Paylor is paralyzed after suffering an injury in the Bears' national championship win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Paylor's family released the following statement, courtesy of Cal Varsity Rugby:

According to Julia Prodis Sulek of the Mercury News, the 20-year-old is paralyzed from the chest down.

The sophomore suffered the devastating injury early in Saturday's game as part of the "maul," when players from each side are in contact moving toward the goal.

Cal head coach Jack Clark commented on Paylor and the tough road he faces, per Tom FitzGerald of SFGate.com: "Our team is devastated by Rob's injury. There aren't words to adequately explain our sorrow for what he and his family are going through. Rob is an extraordinary teammate, friend and student-athlete.

"... His challenges will be severe, long in duration and difficult beyond measure. Our team intends to be there with him every bit of the way."

Paylor is an El Dorado Hills, California, native who played "lock" (emphasis on height and strength) for the Bears.

He was part of California's 32nd national championship-winning team.