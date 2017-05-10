Manchester United Respond to FIFA's Paul Pogba Transfer Inquiry in Statement

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United have responded to an inquiry for clarification about Paul Pogba's world-record move back to Old Trafford from Juventus by saying FIFA have had access to all relevant documents since last summer.

A spokesman said, per Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News: "We don't comment on contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was completed last August."

French midfielder Pogba, 24, returned to United—the club he left for Juve in 2012—for a staggering £89.3 million.

Per Sky Sports, extracts from a new book, The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, have given details on the deal, and a statement from FIFA confirmed the transfer was being looked into, although not in a formal investigation.

"We can confirm that FIFA/TMS has been requesting information on the transfer. We have no further comments at this stage," read FIFA's statement.

According to Luckhurst, one of the key areas of concern surrounds agent Mino Raiola's reported £41 million cut from the deal.

Pogba is likely to be back in action for United on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo after he was left on the bench for Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.