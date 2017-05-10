    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 34, In-Form Upgrades Revealed

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
    Dave Thompson/Getty Images

    Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens will make their fourth and fifth appearances in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team lineup on Wednesday, and Team of the Week 34 will see their positions change to central midfielder and striker, respectively.

    The former set up two goals and scored one for Manchester City as they hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League, while the latter starred in a 3-1 win for Napoli against Cagliari in Serie A, scoring twice and producing an assist.

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also features in the team as a right wing-back after his excellent performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

    EA Sports confirmed the lineup on Wednesday:

    Here are the full details of the lineup, and read on for a closer look at some of Team of the Week 34's top stars:

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 34
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Fraser Forster7881GKPremier LeagueSouthamptonEngland
    Ezequiel Garay8486CBLa LigaValenciaArgentina
    Patrice Evra8284LBLigue 1MarseilleFrance
    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain7981>84RMRWBPremier LeagueArsenalEngland
    Kevin De Bruyne8889>90>91>92CAMCMPremier LeagueManchester CityBelgium
    Daniele De Rossi8385CDMSerie ARomaItaly
    Saul8080CMLa LigaAtletico MadridSpain
    Yannis Salibur7681RMLigue 1GuingampFrance
    Dries Mertens8586>87>88>89>90LWSTSerie ANapoliBelgium
    Andres-Pierre Gignac8284>86STLiga MXTigresFrance
    Edin Dzeko8184>86>87STSerie ARomaBosnia
    Bench
    Kasper Schmeichel8284>86>87>88>89GKPremier LeagueLeicester CityDenmark
    Joe Bennett6972LBLWBChampionshipCardiff CityEngland
    Wes Hoolahan7782CAMRMChampionshipNorwich CityRepublic of Ireland
    Thomas Lemar8083>85>87LMLigue 1MonacoFrance
    Anthony Modeste8284>86>87STBundesligaCologneFrance
    Jose Izquierdo7781LWJupiler Pro LeagueClub BruggeColombia
    Leonardo Bittencourt7781LMLWBundesligaCologneGermany
    Reserves
    Cristian Pasquato7274CAMRussia Premier LeagueKrylya Sovetov SamaraItaly
    Timo Werner7782>84STBundesligaRB LeipzigGermany
    CJ Sapong7174STMLSPhiladelphia UnionUSA
    Jair7072LWSTK League ClassicJeonnam DragonsBrazil
    Gustav Engvall6872STAllsvenskanDjurgardensSweden
    EA Sports

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal

    Oxlade-Chamberlain had a busy and productive afternoon on Sunday as he continued to grow into his new role as a wing-back at the Emirates Stadium.

    He fed Granit Xhaka for the Gunners' first goal, with the Swiss midfielder's powerful effort from distance taking a fortunate deflection past David De Gea on its way in, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Danny Welbeck to head in Arsenal's second.

    The Independent's Miguel Delaney has been impressed with his delivery of late:

    He frequently caused United problems down the right flank with energy and incision, and his performance was recognised by the Emirates faithful when he departed the game late on, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

    With 93 pace and 90 dribbling stats on his new 84-rated card, plus an 85 base passing stat, Oxlade-Chamberlain more than makes up for what he lacks in the defensive department, and he can make an excellent wide option for any players utilising a back three.

         

    Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

    De Bruyne was among City's top performers as they tore apart the Eagles on Saturday, providing two pinpoint crosses for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi to convert.

    The Belgian also found the net himself and was inches away from tucking home a free-kick, only to graze the crossbar.

    Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his excellent outing:

    De Bruyne's latest in-form card, rated 92 overall, boasts intimidating base stats of 91 shooting and dribbling as well as 93 passing. Comparatively, his pace still remains something of an issue, but it has crept up to a more palatable 81. 

    The midfielder's central role has been reflected in his positional change, with his latest boost further cementing him as one of the top playmakers in the game.

         

    Dries Mertens, Napoli

    Mertens' frighteningly good form continued unabated on Saturday as he put Cagliari to the sword.

    A darting near-post run and close-range finish after just two minutes set him on his way, before he struck from distance shortly after half-time.

    NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 06: Player of SSC Napoli Dries Mertens scores the 2-0 goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on May 6, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
    Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

    The Belgian enjoyed a happy 30th birthday, per Gracenote Live:

    A clipped ball to Lorenzo Insigne for Napoli's third rounded out Mertens' afternoon.

    The forward has finally been rewarded with a 90-rated in-form card for his efforts this season, and his stats reflect how deadly he's been going forward.

    With his passing, shooting, pace and dribbling all 92 or higher, shutting him down on FIFA will be as difficult as it has been in real life this year.