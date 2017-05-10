FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 34, In-Form Upgrades Revealed

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 34, In-Form Upgrades RevealedMay 10, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens will make their fourth and fifth appearances in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team lineup on Wednesday, and Team of the Week 34 will see their positions change to central midfielder and striker, respectively.
The former set up two goals and scored one for Manchester City as they hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League, while the latter starred in a 3-1 win for Napoli against Cagliari in Serie A, scoring twice and producing an assist.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also features in the team as a right wing-back after his excellent performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
EA Sports confirmed the lineup on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
Forth IF for @DeBruyneKev and fifth for @dries_mertens14! Full team -> https://t.co/NCv3rpbgVk #FUT #TOTW https://t.co/sgZF0zSFxq5/10/2017, 2:00:10 PM
Here are the full details of the lineup, and read on for a closer look at some of Team of the Week 34's top stars:
|FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 34
|Starting XI
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Fraser Forster
|78
|81
|GK
|Premier League
|Southampton
|England
|Ezequiel Garay
|84
|86
|CB
|La Liga
|Valencia
|Argentina
|Patrice Evra
|82
|84
|LB
|Ligue 1
|Marseille
|France
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|79
|81>84
|RM
|RWB
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|England
|Kevin De Bruyne
|88
|89>90>91>92
|CAM
|CM
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|Daniele De Rossi
|83
|85
|CDM
|Serie A
|Roma
|Italy
|Saul
|80
|80
|CM
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|Yannis Salibur
|76
|81
|RM
|Ligue 1
|Guingamp
|France
|Dries Mertens
|85
|86>87>88>89>90
|LW
|ST
|Serie A
|Napoli
|Belgium
|Andres-Pierre Gignac
|82
|84>86
|ST
|Liga MX
|Tigres
|France
|Edin Dzeko
|81
|84>86>87
|ST
|Serie A
|Roma
|Bosnia
|Bench
|Kasper Schmeichel
|82
|84>86>87>88>89
|GK
|Premier League
|Leicester City
|Denmark
|Joe Bennett
|69
|72
|LB
|LWB
|Championship
|Cardiff City
|England
|Wes Hoolahan
|77
|82
|CAM
|RM
|Championship
|Norwich City
|Republic of Ireland
|Thomas Lemar
|80
|83>85>87
|LM
|Ligue 1
|Monaco
|France
|Anthony Modeste
|82
|84>86>87
|ST
|Bundesliga
|Cologne
|France
|Jose Izquierdo
|77
|81
|LW
|Jupiler Pro League
|Club Brugge
|Colombia
|Leonardo Bittencourt
|77
|81
|LM
|LW
|Bundesliga
|Cologne
|Germany
|Reserves
|Cristian Pasquato
|72
|74
|CAM
|Russia Premier League
|Krylya Sovetov Samara
|Italy
|Timo Werner
|77
|82>84
|ST
|Bundesliga
|RB Leipzig
|Germany
|CJ Sapong
|71
|74
|ST
|MLS
|Philadelphia Union
|USA
|Jair
|70
|72
|LW
|ST
|K League Classic
|Jeonnam Dragons
|Brazil
|Gustav Engvall
|68
|72
|ST
|Allsvenskan
|Djurgardens
|Sweden
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal
Oxlade-Chamberlain had a busy and productive afternoon on Sunday as he continued to grow into his new role as a wing-back at the Emirates Stadium.
He fed Granit Xhaka for the Gunners' first goal, with the Swiss midfielder's powerful effort from distance taking a fortunate deflection past David De Gea on its way in, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Danny Welbeck to head in Arsenal's second.
The Independent's Miguel Delaney has been impressed with his delivery of late:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Oxlade-Chamberlain's crosses have been noticeably high-quality lately.5/7/2017, 4:46:21 PM
He frequently caused United problems down the right flank with energy and incision, and his performance was recognised by the Emirates faithful when he departed the game late on, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:
Mattias Karén @MattiasKaren
Another outstanding game from Ox, who gets a well deserved standing ovation when he comes off. #AFCvMUFC5/7/2017, 4:40:32 PM
With 93 pace and 90 dribbling stats on his new 84-rated card, plus an 85 base passing stat, Oxlade-Chamberlain more than makes up for what he lacks in the defensive department, and he can make an excellent wide option for any players utilising a back three.
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
De Bruyne was among City's top performers as they tore apart the Eagles on Saturday, providing two pinpoint crosses for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi to convert.
The Belgian also found the net himself and was inches away from tucking home a free-kick, only to graze the crossbar.
Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his excellent outing:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 70 passes 10 crosses 7 chances created 4 shots 3 take-ons 2 assists 1 goal 💪 https://t.co/RurR1pjYXE5/8/2017, 12:52:01 PM
De Bruyne's latest in-form card, rated 92 overall, boasts intimidating base stats of 91 shooting and dribbling as well as 93 passing. Comparatively, his pace still remains something of an issue, but it has crept up to a more palatable 81.
The midfielder's central role has been reflected in his positional change, with his latest boost further cementing him as one of the top playmakers in the game.
Dries Mertens, Napoli
Mertens' frighteningly good form continued unabated on Saturday as he put Cagliari to the sword.
A darting near-post run and close-range finish after just two minutes set him on his way, before he struck from distance shortly after half-time.
The Belgian enjoyed a happy 30th birthday, per Gracenote Live:
Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive
Dries Mertens is 1st Napoli player to score in Serie A on his birthday since he did so himself 3 years ago in exact same fixture. #HappyBday5/6/2017, 4:19:25 PM
A clipped ball to Lorenzo Insigne for Napoli's third rounded out Mertens' afternoon.
The forward has finally been rewarded with a 90-rated in-form card for his efforts this season, and his stats reflect how deadly he's been going forward.
With his passing, shooting, pace and dribbling all 92 or higher, shutting him down on FIFA will be as difficult as it has been in real life this year.