FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 34, In-Form Upgrades Revealed

Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens will make their fourth and fifth appearances in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team lineup on Wednesday, and Team of the Week 34 will see their positions change to central midfielder and striker, respectively.

The former set up two goals and scored one for Manchester City as they hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League, while the latter starred in a 3-1 win for Napoli against Cagliari in Serie A, scoring twice and producing an assist.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also features in the team as a right wing-back after his excellent performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

EA Sports confirmed the lineup on Wednesday:

Here are the full details of the lineup, and read on for a closer look at some of Team of the Week 34's top stars:

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 34 Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Fraser Forster 78 81 GK Premier League Southampton England Ezequiel Garay 84 86 CB La Liga Valencia Argentina Patrice Evra 82 84 LB Ligue 1 Marseille France Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 79 81>84 RM RWB Premier League Arsenal England Kevin De Bruyne 88 89>90>91>92 CAM CM Premier League Manchester City Belgium Daniele De Rossi 83 85 CDM Serie A Roma Italy Saul 80 80 CM La Liga Atletico Madrid Spain Yannis Salibur 76 81 RM Ligue 1 Guingamp France Dries Mertens 85 86>87>88>89>90 LW ST Serie A Napoli Belgium Andres-Pierre Gignac 82 84>86 ST Liga MX Tigres France Edin Dzeko 81 84>86>87 ST Serie A Roma Bosnia Bench Kasper Schmeichel 82 84>86>87>88>89 GK Premier League Leicester City Denmark Joe Bennett 69 72 LB LWB Championship Cardiff City England Wes Hoolahan 77 82 CAM RM Championship Norwich City Republic of Ireland Thomas Lemar 80 83>85>87 LM Ligue 1 Monaco France Anthony Modeste 82 84>86>87 ST Bundesliga Cologne France Jose Izquierdo 77 81 LW Jupiler Pro League Club Brugge Colombia Leonardo Bittencourt 77 81 LM LW Bundesliga Cologne Germany Reserves Cristian Pasquato 72 74 CAM Russia Premier League Krylya Sovetov Samara Italy Timo Werner 77 82>84 ST Bundesliga RB Leipzig Germany CJ Sapong 71 74 ST MLS Philadelphia Union USA Jair 70 72 LW ST K League Classic Jeonnam Dragons Brazil Gustav Engvall 68 72 ST Allsvenskan Djurgardens Sweden EA Sports

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a busy and productive afternoon on Sunday as he continued to grow into his new role as a wing-back at the Emirates Stadium.

He fed Granit Xhaka for the Gunners' first goal, with the Swiss midfielder's powerful effort from distance taking a fortunate deflection past David De Gea on its way in, before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Danny Welbeck to head in Arsenal's second.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney has been impressed with his delivery of late:

He frequently caused United problems down the right flank with energy and incision, and his performance was recognised by the Emirates faithful when he departed the game late on, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

With 93 pace and 90 dribbling stats on his new 84-rated card, plus an 85 base passing stat, Oxlade-Chamberlain more than makes up for what he lacks in the defensive department, and he can make an excellent wide option for any players utilising a back three.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

De Bruyne was among City's top performers as they tore apart the Eagles on Saturday, providing two pinpoint crosses for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi to convert.

The Belgian also found the net himself and was inches away from tucking home a free-kick, only to graze the crossbar.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his excellent outing:

De Bruyne's latest in-form card, rated 92 overall, boasts intimidating base stats of 91 shooting and dribbling as well as 93 passing. Comparatively, his pace still remains something of an issue, but it has crept up to a more palatable 81.

The midfielder's central role has been reflected in his positional change, with his latest boost further cementing him as one of the top playmakers in the game.

Dries Mertens, Napoli

Mertens' frighteningly good form continued unabated on Saturday as he put Cagliari to the sword.

A darting near-post run and close-range finish after just two minutes set him on his way, before he struck from distance shortly after half-time.

The Belgian enjoyed a happy 30th birthday, per Gracenote Live:

A clipped ball to Lorenzo Insigne for Napoli's third rounded out Mertens' afternoon.

The forward has finally been rewarded with a 90-rated in-form card for his efforts this season, and his stats reflect how deadly he's been going forward.

With his passing, shooting, pace and dribbling all 92 or higher, shutting him down on FIFA will be as difficult as it has been in real life this year.