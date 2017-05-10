Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez, Jason Denayer

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester City could reportedly use Jason Denayer as a makeweight in a deal for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.

According to The Sun's Martin Blackburn, the Sky Blues are prepared to offload Denayer if it allows them to acquire Sanchez and are hoping the Gunners' past interest in the Belgian works in their favour.

Sanchez has had a phenomenal campaign at the Emirates Stadium this year, racking up 24 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.

City aren't in desperate need of him given they have Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as impressive wide options along with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in the centre, but the Chile international previously worked with manager Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and could be a better fit in his plans than Aguero.

Sanchez's current Arsenal deal is winding down, and Gunners fans will be less than enthused that more efforts are not being made to secure his future, per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden:

Goal's Chris Wheatley urged the club to tie him down on a new contract:

Much is still up in the air with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's future still unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if Sanchez did opt out this summer.

As for Denayer, he has spent the season on loan with Sunderland and was unable to prevent the Black Cats' Premier League demise.

The versatile 21-year-old has split his time between centre-back, full-back and in midfield, though being moved around so much by Sunderland manager David Moyes has done little to help him settle into a rhythm.

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe believes City should have chosen a better option for Denayer's loan destination:

Football analyst Jasper Dunning has also noted his struggles:

However, in the past he has also had more successful spells with Celtic, where he formed a strong centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk, and Galatasaray. He has also won eight caps for Belgium.

Denayer is a strong and physical player who has the potential to be excellent, but at the moment exchanging him for Sanchez would be unlikely to soften the blow much for Arsenal.

Nevertheless, his inclusion in any deal might ultimately be a better option for the Gunners than simply receiving a straightforward—if rather large—transfer fee.