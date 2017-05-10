Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Talk Amid Latest Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Liverpool in the summer and the chance to work under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Paul Joyce in The Times, the German boss is interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the English midfielder is concerned "about his career development if Arsene Wenger remains in charge [at Arsenal]."

Per Joyce, Liverpool would be prepared to pay around £20 million for the 23-year-old, but it is unclear whether Arsenal would sell him to a direct rival, and Oxlade-Chamberlain himself would want to be assured of game time.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe reported Arsenal's valuation of the former Southampton man is closer to £25 million, despite his contract having just a year left to run.

As has been continually reported for much of the 2016-17 campaign, Arsenal have been furiously working on getting Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new contracts, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told his negotiations will not start until later in the summer, per Joyce.

Oxlade-Chamberlain: Premier League Stats at Arsenal Season Apps Mins Goals Assists 2016-17 15(13) 1527 2 7 2015-16 9(13) 925 1 - 2014-15 17(6) 1495 1 1 2013-14 6(8) 525 2 2 2012-13 11(14) 1063 1 3 2011-12 6(10) 556 2 1 WhoScored.com

Although he has now been at the north London club for six seasons, Oxlade-Chamberlain still struggles for a regular starting spot.

Per WhoScored.com, of his 28 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, 13 have been as a substitute, while he has been played in a range of different positions by Wenger, including left and right winger, central midfielder and wing-back.

Per Bascombe, he wants his career to develop as a central midfielder, and a regular starting spot in the engine room could be available at Liverpool.

Klopp's current options in the middle of the park are Emre Can, the perennially-injured Jordan Henderson and the ageing Lucas Leiva.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is young and has plenty of time left to make good on his potential. Per Squawka, he has been an excellent creative outlet for the Gunners this season:

He has also proved himself proficient in a deeper-lying midfield role in 2016-17, so he has much to offer Klopp should Liverpool decide to make a move for him.