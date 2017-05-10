Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Talk Amid Latest Rumours

Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Talk Amid Latest RumoursMay 10, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Liverpool in the summer and the chance to work under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
According to Paul Joyce in The Times, the German boss is interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the English midfielder is concerned "about his career development if Arsene Wenger remains in charge [at Arsenal]."
Per Joyce, Liverpool would be prepared to pay around £20 million for the 23-year-old, but it is unclear whether Arsenal would sell him to a direct rival, and Oxlade-Chamberlain himself would want to be assured of game time.
Meanwhile, The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe reported Arsenal's valuation of the former Southampton man is closer to £25 million, despite his contract having just a year left to run.
As has been continually reported for much of the 2016-17 campaign, Arsenal have been furiously working on getting Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new contracts, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told his negotiations will not start until later in the summer, per Joyce.
|Oxlade-Chamberlain: Premier League Stats at Arsenal
|Season
|Apps
|Mins
|Goals
|Assists
|2016-17
|15(13)
|1527
|2
|7
|2015-16
|9(13)
|925
|1
|-
|2014-15
|17(6)
|1495
|1
|1
|2013-14
|6(8)
|525
|2
|2
|2012-13
|11(14)
|1063
|1
|3
|2011-12
|6(10)
|556
|2
|1
|WhoScored.com
Although he has now been at the north London club for six seasons, Oxlade-Chamberlain still struggles for a regular starting spot.
Per WhoScored.com, of his 28 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, 13 have been as a substitute, while he has been played in a range of different positions by Wenger, including left and right winger, central midfielder and wing-back.
Per Bascombe, he wants his career to develop as a central midfielder, and a regular starting spot in the engine room could be available at Liverpool.
Klopp's current options in the middle of the park are Emre Can, the perennially-injured Jordan Henderson and the ageing Lucas Leiva.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is young and has plenty of time left to make good on his potential. Per Squawka, he has been an excellent creative outlet for the Gunners this season:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has 7 Premier League assists this season, Alexis Sanchez is the only Arsenal player with more (9). Helping hand. https://t.co/bf8IW7yQcH5/7/2017, 4:19:03 PM
He has also proved himself proficient in a deeper-lying midfield role in 2016-17, so he has much to offer Klopp should Liverpool decide to make a move for him.