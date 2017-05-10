    Arsenal Transfer News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Talk Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Liverpool in the summer and the chance to work under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. 

    According to Paul Joyce in The Times, the German boss is interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the English midfielder is concerned "about his career development if Arsene Wenger remains in charge [at Arsenal]."

    Per Joyce, Liverpool would be prepared to pay around £20 million for the 23-year-old, but it is unclear whether Arsenal would sell him to a direct rival, and Oxlade-Chamberlain himself would want to be assured of game time.

    Meanwhile, The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe reported Arsenal's valuation of the former Southampton man is closer to £25 million, despite his contract having just a year left to run. 

    As has been continually reported for much of the 2016-17 campaign, Arsenal have been furiously working on getting Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new contracts, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told his negotiations will not start until later in the summer, per Joyce.

    Oxlade-Chamberlain: Premier League Stats at Arsenal
    SeasonAppsMinsGoalsAssists
    2016-1715(13)152727
    2015-169(13)9251-
    2014-1517(6)149511
    2013-146(8)52522
    2012-1311(14)106313
    2011-126(10)55621
    WhoScored.com

    Although he has now been at the north London club for six seasons, Oxlade-Chamberlain still struggles for a regular starting spot.

    Per WhoScored.com, of his 28 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, 13 have been as a substitute, while he has been played in a range of different positions by Wenger, including left and right winger, central midfielder and wing-back.

    Per Bascombe, he wants his career to develop as a central midfielder, and a regular starting spot in the engine room could be available at Liverpool.

    Klopp's current options in the middle of the park are Emre Can, the perennially-injured Jordan Henderson and the ageing Lucas Leiva.

    Oxlade-Chamberlain is young and has plenty of time left to make good on his potential. Per Squawka, he has been an excellent creative outlet for the Gunners this season:

    He has also proved himself proficient in a deeper-lying midfield role in 2016-17, so he has much to offer Klopp should Liverpool decide to make a move for him.  