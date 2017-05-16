Robinson Cano Placed on 10-Day DL with Quad Injury

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners announced second baseman Robinson Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of a right quad strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday. Seattle recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma to take Cano's roster spot.

Cano suffered a quad injury earlier this month but has largely been durable throughout his career. He played in at least 156 games in 10 straight seasons entering the 2017 campaign and reached the 160-mark six of those years.

In addition to his durability, he is one of the anchors of Seattle's lineup as a seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner. He belted a career-best 39 home runs with 103 RBI last season and has followed that performance up with a .296/.362/.533 slash line, eight homers and 28 RBI in 34 games in 2017.

The Mariners will likely turn toward the combination of Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman to handle second base while Cano is out. They are each versatile enough to play all over the infield, so manager Scott Servais still has the ability to mix and match based on the opposition.

Still, Cano is one of the best players in the league and gives the Mariners a formidable threat in the middle of their lineup. It is difficult to envision them challenging the top teams in the league for a World Series crown without him.