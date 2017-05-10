Manu Ginobili Describes Game-Clinching Block in Game 5 vs. Rockets

Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili turned back the clock Tuesday and preserved his team's 110-107 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets by blocking James Harden's three-pointer in the final seconds.

The 39-year-old commented on the play that gave his team a 3-2 lead in its second-round playoff series, per NBA TV:

Tom Haberstroh of ESPN put the play in perspective when he pointed out, "The Spurs drafted Ginobili when James Harden was 10 years old."

ESPN Stats & Info noted Ginobili has a penchant for blocking some of the game's biggest superstars in the winning moments:

Ginobili's block was part of a larger theme for San Antonio with role players coming through when needed. Tony Parker is already out for the remainder of the playoffs with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, and Kawhi Leonard missed overtime and the final seconds of regulation while trainers worked on him on the sidelines.

San Antonio turned to Ginobili, Danny Green and Patty Mills, and they delivered. Ginobili tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists; Green notched 16 points with a monumental three and an and-1 in the final minute; and Mills added 20 points.

They will have their primary playmaker back for Thursday's Game 6, as Leonard said he plans on playing, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

Thanks largely to Ginobili's block, that will be a closeout opportunity for San Antonio.