NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, TV Info for Remainder of Conference Semifinals

NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, TV Info for Remainder of Conference SemifinalsMay 10, 2017
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have breezed through the playoffs, with a combined 16-0 record through two series.
While it seems we're on track for an NBA Finals rematch, it's too early to overlook the other two matchups.
The San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Houston Rockets, 110-107, in overtime on Tuesday night to capture a 3-2 lead. It was a battle that featured 14 lead changes and a throwback performance by Manu Ginobili.
Pounding the Rock's Quixem Ramirez summed up the 39-year-old's night:
Quixem Ramirez @quixem
32 minutes. 12 points. 7 rebounds. 5 assists. 5 field goals on 11 shots. 1 3-pointer. 1 block on a MVP candidate. +8. 1 win. #PlayoffManu https://t.co/ja2OEdAdmm5/10/2017, 3:11:22 AM
On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards visit the Boston Celtics looking to take a lead in the race to face the Cavs. That series is locked at 2-2.
You can find schedules for both of semifinals series below.
Schedule
|Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Time
|TV outlet
|Western Conference
|Game 6
|SAS @ HOU
|Thursday, 5/11
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|HOU @ SAS
|Sunday, 5/14
|TBD
|ABC
|Eastern Conference
|Game 5
|WAS @ BOS
|Wednesday, 5/10
|8 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Game 6
|BOS @ WAS
|Friday, 5/12
|8 p.m ET
|ESPN
|Game 7 (if necessary)
|WAS @ BOS
|Monday, 5/15
|TBD
|TNT
|NBA.com
X-Factors
Western Conference: LaMarcus Aldridge
The Western Conference semis have not been kind to LaMarcus Aldridge.
After an absolutely disastrous four-point performance in Game 1's gruesome loss to Houston, Aldridge bounced back with 20.5 points, 7.5 boards and 3.0 blocks in Game 2 and Game 3, both Spurs victories.
He held his own in Game 4's 21-point loss, but LMA's early effort on Tuesday night drew criticism from media members like CBS Sports' Matt Moore and Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
Frank Isola @FisolaNYDN
LaMarcus Aldridge is just another guy out there. Zero presence.5/10/2017, 12:29:50 AM
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
They keep feeding Aldridge guarded by a small, but he’s just always going to go to that short-range turnaround, a low eff shot5/10/2017, 12:25:13 AM
Mike D'Antonio loves going small, which forces big men like Aldridge to cover James Harden. That has not gone well:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Light work for the Beard (➡️ @SIMPLEMobile) https://t.co/xoILp0KEIZ5/8/2017, 3:05:35 AM
Things didn't improve on Tuesday night:
Basketball Society @BBallSociety_
The Spurs really have to stop leaving LaMarcus Aldridge on James Harden. #NBAPlayoffs (via: @clippittv) https://t.co/QNAcCPiBIz5/10/2017, 12:09:50 AM
In Game 5, Houston switched almost every screen, leaving Aldridge continually posted up against a guard, mostly Eric Gordon or Harden. One of his first assertive moves came under the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter to cut Houston's lead to 94-93.
Minutes later, though, with a chance to take the lead, LMA passed up what appeared to be an open layup for Patty Mills in the corner. He missed.
HOOP Mag's Josh Eberley passed along Twitter's reaction to Aldridge (Warning: NSFW language):
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Aldridge is getting crushed like the Marines in the boiler room scene of the Rock.. https://t.co/luHZYKjnWK5/10/2017, 2:17:28 AM
Aldridge finished with 18 points on 7-of-21 shooting to go along with 14 boards. Numberswise, that's respectable.
But in order to close out the series, Aldridge will have to play stronger down low to make D'Antoni pay for defending him with guards.
Eastern Conference: Markieff Morris
John Wall is the star, but Markieff Morris is the engine that makes the Wizards go.
His absence in Game 1 highlighted just how valuable the hard-nosed forward is. After turning an ankle, Morris had to watch the Boston Celtics rebound from a 20-3 first-quarter deficit to win 123-111.
In Game 2, Morris returned with a vengeance—so much so that Twitter erupted with conspiracies about his twin brother, Marcus, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, suiting up in his place:
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Not saying, just saying ... the Morris twins have similar/possibly identical tattoos. https://t.co/V3j9763HO45/2/2017, 11:55:33 PM
Rob Perez @World_Wide_Wob
If im Boston im stopping game, going up to "Markieff", and grilling him to name entire Wiz coaching staff on spot it's the only way to know5/3/2017, 12:51:18 AM
Washington lost Game 2 despite a 16-point effort from Morris but defended its home court and captured Game 3 and Game 4.
According to Basketball-Reference.com, Morris had a combined plus-48 net rating in those two victories.
"We're the better team, and we feel like we're the better team," he said this week, per Ben Standig of NBC Washington.
Standig also passed along an jarring stat about Morris' impact:
Ben Standig @BenStandig
Net rating (Thru 5/8) 1) Curry (25.1) 2) Draymond (21.5) 3) Klay (20.5) 4) Markieff Morris (17.9) 5) Durant (17.4) No, Keef. 4th. https://t.co/GkLgfNR5My5/9/2017, 1:10:01 PM
If Washington is going to steal one at TD Garden, Wall will need to continue piling up gaudy scoring and distributing numbers. But, perhaps more than most fans realize, the Wizards will also lean heavily on Morris, one of their best players on both ends.