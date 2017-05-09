Former Chiefs LB Khaseem Greene Charged for Alleged Role in December Shooting

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene was indicted on a charge of unlawful weapon possession in connection to a Dec. 3 shooting in New Jersey, per the Associated Press.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Greene on Jan. 22, but he was waived Tuesday after news of the charge, the team announced.

According to Marisa Iati of NJ.com, court records state that surveillance video shows Greene handing a gun to another man who then fires a gun into a crowd of people. Jason C. Sanders, the co-defendant, admitted to the shooting and was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, among other charges.

Greene was a fourth-round pick out of Rutgers and spent two years with the Chicago Bears, totaling 44 tackles and one interception in 25 games from 2013 to 2014.

While he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since then, he earned opportunities with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions before signing with the Chiefs this offseason.