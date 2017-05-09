College Football Recruiting: Dream Fits for Top Uncommitted Recruits

College Football Recruiting: Dream Fits for Top Uncommitted RecruitsMay 9, 2017
It appears to be a hotly contested battle for all the remaining uncommitted 5-star prospects on Scout.com's list of 2018 recruits.
Although five of the 15 total 5-stars on the current list are already committed, 10 remain unattached. Everybody in the country is paying attention to these guys, and while the usual suspects such as LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are in pursuit, every player has an ideal suitor chasing him.
Factoring in legitimate options from prospects' lists of favorites, the schools' needs at various positions, dream scenarios for the player and immediate opportunities to see the field, let's take a look at some perfect fits for the remaining uncommitted prospects.
Teams such as Alabama and the Buckeyes are already loaded, so while they may wind up getting some of these players, it's not necessarily the best fit for a prospect wanting playing time.
From stud defensive end Micah Parsons—newly back on the market following his decommitment from Penn State—to California receiver Jalen Hall, let's take a look at some big-time prospects and a perfect fit for their future commitments.
Micah Parsons, Defensive End
Following Micah Parsons' recent decommitment from Penn State after a visit to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game, it may seem a long shot that he winds up with head coach James Franklin's program.
But the 6'3", 236-pound pass-rushing specimen from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is still heavily considering PSU, and he hails from an area not far away and one where the Lions have enjoyed great recruiting success for years.
Even so, it's going to be a battle, with the likes of Ohio State and Florida State among others for his services. Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer may be tough to beat in this race, but there's still a long time for Penn State to win back his favor.
Though OSU had just 28 sacks a season ago, the roster is loaded with young studs who can get after the quarterback. Guys such as Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis, Nick Bosa, Jalyn Holmes give the Buckeyes a loaded group. Chase Young and outside linebacker Baron Browning should blossom on the edge, too.
The opportunity is greater for Parsons in Happy Valley. With Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan graduated, PSU is looking for edge-rushers from a pool that includes Shareef Miller, Torrence Brown, Ryan Buchholz and Shane Simmons. Parsons could step right in and boost that group.
He would be a hero close to home, and he'd be the jewel of what is shaping up to be another strong class. Parsons has left the PSU fold for the time being, but a scenario like that makes you wonder why.
Dream Fit: Penn State
Patrick Surtain, Cornerback
At this point, it would be an upset for 5-star cornerback Patrick Surtain to wind up anywhere but LSU.
The 6'2", 192-pound defensive back from Plantation, Florida, may hail from the Sunshine State, but his roots run deep in the Bayou. His dad is the former NFL All-Pro defensive back of the same name, who roamed the backfields of several pro teams, including the Miami Dolphins.
But his dad is from New Orleans and went to Southern Miss. They have family throughout Baton Rouge and the entire state.
"All of my family is in New Orleans. Some are in Baton Rouge," Surtain Jr. told SEC Country's Sam Spiegelman. “Most of my dad's side in Baton Rouge and my mom's side is in New Orleans, but you can say I'm from there because I've been there a lot and my whole family is from there."
Many of the nation's top teams want Surtain, including Florida State, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and virtually everybody else. But few teams put defensive backs in the league like the Tigers and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.
Just this year, Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White left LSU for the NFL, and players such as Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Corey Webster and many others have made LSU the "Defensive Back University."
With head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda around, it would be crazy for Surtain to wind up anywhere else.
Dream Fit: LSU
Zamir White, Running Back
Few teams have churned out running backs in the past decade like the Georgia Bulldogs, and even though the days of Mark Richt are over between the hedges, second-year head coach Kirby Smart is trying to continue the tradition.
He brought in highly regarded runner D'Andre Swift in a lauded 2017 recruiting class that saw UGA return to elite form on the trail. However, after a slow start so far in the 2018 cycle, the Dawgs could stand a little pizzazz.
Luckily for them, they're in on a lot of marquee players, including Zamir White, a 6'1", 210-pound all-around star running back from Scotland County High School in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Though teams such as North Carolina, North Carolina State, Clemson, Tennessee and Florida have done well in Carolina in the past few years, the Bulldogs have won their fair share of battles, too. They've got a history with running backs from that state as well, considering Todd Gurley hailed from Tarboro.
So, it's not a stretch to think of White in red and black, and Georgia is certainly one of the favorites right now, along with Clemson.
"I can see myself fitting in their program," White told DawgNation's Jeff Sentell.
With Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield and Swift waiting in the wings, it proves the cupboard isn't bare for the Bulldogs—far from it. But opportunity abounds in Athens, just waiting on a next-level player such as White.
Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will be gone to the NFL after this year, leaving behind them a ton of carries. White is the kind of player who can step right in, and that's why he's a perfect fit.
Dream Fit: Georgia
Jamaree Salyer, Guard
You could make a strong case that head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs could wind up landing consecutive prospects on this list, and nobody would argue too loudly.
Jamaree Salyer, a hulking, 5-star offensive guard from Pace Academy in Atlanta is a 6'4", 342-pound herculean force on the interior. It's not every day that an inside lineman surges this high up the rankings, but he's one of the most dominant in the nation.
It would bolster the Bulldogs' offensive line woes if Salyer makes his way to nearby Athens to play his college days, and you'd better believe UGA line coach Sam Pittman and Co. are going to make a strong push.
UGA certainly holds the upper hand in his recruitment after signing his buddy, Andrew Thomas, in the 2017 cycle.
It seems a foregone conclusion Salyer winds up at Georgia at this point, and, again, that would be a great fit. But Salyer may be best-suited for Clemson.
The Tigers are reloading on offense, and with top-rated quarterback commitment Trevor Lawrence committed and offensive linemen such as tackle Mitch Hyatt headed out, there is opportunity to step in and play for a national championship contender.
With Tyrone Crowder leaving after this year, Salyer could slide in nicely, and 247Sports' Anna Hickey says the Tigers are trending in the right direction for Salyer. It'll be tough to overcome UGA, but if anybody can do it, Dabo Swinney can.
Dream Fit: Clemson
Anthony Cook, Cornerback
Powerhouse Lamar High School in Houston produces some star players, and Anthony Cook is the latest to come out of the factory.
The 6'0", 168-pound cornerback may be on the light side, but once he adds some weight, he has the ideal frame to be a star defensive back, and he also has elite speed. That's why many of the nation's top programs are targeting him.
Currently, 55 percent of the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections has Cook leaning to Ohio State, and Urban Meyer has been exceptional in the Lone Star State recently, with National Signing Day wins such as Jeffrey Okudah and Baron Browning, among others.
It would not be a surprise to see Cook wind up northbound, too.
Don't concede that just yet, though. Just this past week, new Texas coach Tom Herman flipped Caden Sterns from LSU, signifying a massive win for the Longhorns in their own state. In recent years, in-state stud losses have hurt the 'Horns significantly.
That recruiting victory could pay huge dividends with guys like Cook, and the trickle-down effect could ensue.
Burnt Orange Nation's Cody Daniel reported in February that Texas was making Cook a priority "every day," and with pressure like that, you've got to like the Longhorns' chances. Plus, you know Herman has ties to the school after coaching the Cougars for two years.
So, while everybody in the nation wants Cook—and he seems pretty open—it would be massive for him to go to Texas and play for defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.
Dream Fit: Texas
Tyreke Johnson, Defensive Back
At 6'1", 191 pounds, Jacksonville defensive back Tyreke Johnson has the type of size and versatility that leaves college coaches drooling.
That's why everybody from Florida State to Miami to Alabama to Georgia is prioritizing one of the nation's best defenders who also happens to have perhaps the highest ceiling of any secondary member.
Whoever gets Johnson is getting a star, probably from day one.
It makes the most sense for him to stay near home and play for the Florida Gators.
Though UF coach Jim McElwain has won his share of recruiting battles, he hasn't killed it the way you're expected to in Gainesville on the recruiting trail. That's why getting a guy like Johnson would be a win, not only for the future but for perception purposes as well.
For Johnson, the move to the Swamp makes a lot of sense.
His brother, De'Andre, went to Florida State before being booted from school and is now Lane Kiffin's quarterback at Florida Atlantic. The Owls may be a dark-horse candidate for the younger Johnson, but this is probably a battle that will be waged among the big boys.
The Gators still produce defensive backs like LSU and Alabama, churning out Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson among others this year. Johnson would step into an ideal situation for playing time in Gainesville, and he has the ability to be a playmaker from the jump.
It would be a great fit all around.
Dream Fit: Florida
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver
The next compact, all-around dynamo wide receiver in the mold of Texas A&M's Christian Kirk appears to be pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown from powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
The 6'0", 190-pound receiver is being courted by a bunch of the nation's top programs, and usual suspects such as Southern Cal and UCLA are heavily involved.
But it's no guarantee he'll stay out West.
With star quarterback Matt Corral already committed to USC, the Trojans could pair him with St. Brown in what would be a huge coup. If St. Brown wants an established quarterback in place to throw him the ball, however, it's going to be a tough sell keeping him in Cali.
The Trojans likely will lose signal-caller Sam Darnold to the NFL after this year, and the Bruins won't have Josh Rosen around, either, if he does what's expected and skips his senior year.
The biggest name in the St. Brown sweepstakes right now appears to be Notre Dame, where his brother, Equanimeous, plays. Also, the Fighting Irish has a quarterback in place in Brandon Wimbush, who looks like he has a bright future and will be around to throw St. Brown the ball in 2018.
So, if Irish head coach Brian Kelly can turn his program around with new offensive coordinator Chip Long in 2017, St. Brown would be a jewel to pair with his brother and give the Irish a big-time combo in the future.
The elder Brown eclipsed 900 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2016, so you know the school is close to his brother's heart. Why not join up the two siblings?
Dream Fit: Notre Dame
Terrace Marshall Jr., Wide Receiver
Much like Georgia and Clemson, it wouldn't be a stretch to call LSU the favorite for more than one player on this list, and Terrace Marshall Jr., of Bossier City, Louisiana, may be one of them.
The 6'3", 192-pound pass-catcher is one of the best players in the state of Louisiana, and that state is traditionally extremely difficult to pluck players away from the Tigers, though Alabama coach Nick Saban and others have done so recently.
Ed Orgeron is doing a good job of keeping kids home, and Marshall is just the type of offensive victory the Tigers need to pull off to turn around that side of the football under new coordinator Matt Canada.
But the fact of the matter is his offensive scheme has to prove a lot on the Bayou, and LSU needs to prove it has a quarterback.
Right now, an overwhelming 86 percent of the Crystal Ball picks on 247Sports lean toward the home-state Tigers—and they may well land Marshall. But this article is about the best fit, and until Canada and a quarterback prove themselves, Marshall would be wise to explore his options.
Two of those options are out West in TCU and Texas A&M, and either of those options would be good choices. The Horned Frogs have renowned coordinator Sonny Cumbie and Kenny Hill at quarterback. Though A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin may be on shaky footing, if he solidifies his job, that would be a good fit.
Christian Kirk is probably turning pro after this year, and the Aggies have done a good job recently putting receivers in the NFL. So, Marshall could slide right in, especially if freshman quarterback Kellen Mond emerges as a weapon.
So, LSU and A&M look to be the best fits.
Dream Fit: Texas A&M
Brennan Eagles, Wide Receiver
Brennan Eagles not only has one of the best names in the 2018 recruiting cycle, he's also one of the best players.
If it sounds like a broken record when it comes to his favorites, it's because it includes the likes of LSU, Texas and Clemson, which are schools that have been prominently featured here already.
The Tigers have historically done well in Houston, where Eagles is entering his senior season at Taylor High School. Also, Tom Herman has plenty of ties there and is in hot pursuit for Texas. After all, Why wouldn't you want a 6'4", 214-pound receiver who runs a sub-4.5 40-yard dash?
But perhaps the best fit for Eagles may be the Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners. Since Texas already has been the beneficiary of one prospect on this list, it would be wise to pencil in Eagles for head coach Bob Stoops and the Sooners.
If offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley sticks around and doesn't take over his own program, it wouldn't be difficult to see Eagles suiting up in crimson and cream in 2018. He fits the mold of what Stoops likes in big-bodied receivers, and he would compare favorably to A.D. Miller or Mark Andrews.
Considering the Sooners always have a great mixture of speedy receivers and bruisers, Eagles would be a great fit. Though Baker Mayfield won't be around to throw him the ball, the Sooners never have a dearth of talent at quarterback, so he'd be in good hands.
It wouldn't be a bad idea for him to stay in Texas, but going to Oklahoma would be a big win, too.
Dream Fit: Oklahoma
Jalen Hall, Wide Receiver
Rounding out four consecutive wide receivers is Long Beach Polytechnic pass-catcher Jalen Hall, who is another big-bodied, athletic offensive specimen.
The 6'3", 186-pound athlete would be a great fit for USC head coach Clay Helton, especially considering it wouldn't be an upset to see St. Brown go elsewhere. Hall would be far from a consolation prize; anybody in the country would be thrilled to have him.
He seems an ideal fit for the Trojans, especially considering Helton could sell him on being the biggest weapon for incoming gunslinger Matt Corral.
Oh, by the way, Hall and Corral are teammates at Polytechnic, so that would be just too perfect to keep that camaraderie current, wouldn't it? The whole point of passing offense is building a chemistry between the quarterback and his receivers, and that would be built-in if the Trojans could get Hall in the fold.
Hall told 247Sports' Chris Trevino he's building a rapport with Corral after transferring to Poly. He said they hang out 70 percent of the time off the field. Perhaps that's why the Trojans should be viewed as a favorite.
He told Scout.com's Shotgun Spratling last year:
"I watch JuJu (Smith-Schuster) a lot. You know he's been out there dominating. I also see that they have a lot of receivers that are sitting, but that is nothing. If I was to go there, I would compete and start. …It all comes down to the coaches. They've got to make me believe that's where I need to be and if USC is the place I need to be, then I'll be there."
With the Trojans prioritizing Hall, it seems the dominoes are falling in their favor.
Dream Fit: USC
Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com.