College Football Recruiting: Dream Fits for Top Uncommitted Recruits

Credit: Scout.com

It appears to be a hotly contested battle for all the remaining uncommitted 5-star prospects on Scout.com's list of 2018 recruits.

Although five of the 15 total 5-stars on the current list are already committed, 10 remain unattached. Everybody in the country is paying attention to these guys, and while the usual suspects such as LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are in pursuit, every player has an ideal suitor chasing him.

Factoring in legitimate options from prospects' lists of favorites, the schools' needs at various positions, dream scenarios for the player and immediate opportunities to see the field, let's take a look at some perfect fits for the remaining uncommitted prospects.

Teams such as Alabama and the Buckeyes are already loaded, so while they may wind up getting some of these players, it's not necessarily the best fit for a prospect wanting playing time.

From stud defensive end Micah Parsons—newly back on the market following his decommitment from Penn State—to California receiver Jalen Hall, let's take a look at some big-time prospects and a perfect fit for their future commitments.