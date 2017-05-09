Miguel Montero Says Cubs Need to Wake Up After Loss to Rockies

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs haven't looked like the defending World Series champions so far this season, and catcher Miguel Montero wants to see a change.

"Honestly, we're just not playing at our highest level," Montero said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We have to shake it up, wake up. This will be a good wake-up call for us. We either come to play the right way or we're going to have a short season."

The loss dropped the Cubs to 16-16 on the season.

Going into Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, Chicago has lost four in a row while allowing 7.25 runs per game in that stretch.

Montero is actually one of the few players pulling his weight through the first part of the season. The 33-year-old is hitting .378 in 18 games, which could allow him to cut into Willson Contreras' playing time if he keeps it up.

He even pitched a scoreless inning on the mound during last week's 11-6 loss to the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately, the rest of the squad has struggled and now sit in third place in the NL Central behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.