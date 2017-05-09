Rangers vs. Sabres Announced for 2018 NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

The NHL announced Tuesday that the New York Rangers will play the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic.

According to the New York Mets' official Twitter account, the game will take place at Citi Field on Jan. 1.

The 2018 edition of the NHL's outdoor spectacular will represent the second time both the Rangers and Sabres have participated in the league's premier midseason showcase.

The Sabres participated in the first-ever Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, while the Rangers previously played the role of visitors when they clashed with the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in 2012.

"The Winter Classic made its debut under snowy Buffalo skies in 2008, and we look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of that landmark event by matching the Sabres with their intrastate rivals, the New York Rangers, in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release.

While the Rangers will be looking for their second Winter Classic win, the Sabres will be in search of their first following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.