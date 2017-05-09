George Hill Says Gordon Hayward's NBA Free-Agency Decision Will Impact His Own

Kim Raff/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are at risk of losing two key free agents this offseason, and one's decision could affect the other.

According to Jody Genessy of the Deseret News, point guard George Hill said what he does in free agency will depend on Gordon Hayward.

"He's like my little brother now," Hill said. "...His heart is here in Utah."

The point guard's contract is up, while Hayward could decline his player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Hill only played one season with the Jazz after arriving in a trade from the Indiana Pacers during the offseason. While he only appeared in 49 regular-season games due to injuries, he averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game.

He also clearly developed a quality relationship with his teammates that could encourage him to stay.

However, the big story will be Hayward's decision. The 27-year-old is coming off the best year of his career, having averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while earning his first All-Star appearance.

Per Kareem Copeland of the Associated Press, Hayward is expected to decline his player option and test free agency, with the Boston Celtics being a top contender.