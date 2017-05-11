B/R's NBA Playoff 'Small Sample Size' All-Stars

0 of 7

The biggest stars determine the course of every NBA postseason, but desperate times and the strategic intricacies of a playoff series mean less-heralded contributors always make an impact, too.

You've heard it before: Everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

Well, playoff series are like that. These fallback options, generally role-filling small-timers, have stepped in during the postseason to counterpunch from odd angles. They are the guys who unexpectedly put their stamp on single games or entire series—either duration is a small sample size when considering we're well beyond the 82-game regular season.

Some of these names used to do this a lot. In fact, a couple were once the stars you'd count on determining the outcome of a series. Due to age and circumstance, their contributions count as surprises now.

Others are just true out-of-nowhere stunners, proving you never really know who's going to seize the moment.