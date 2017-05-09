Mike Tomlin Pokes Fun at Patriots, Antonio Brown's Facebook Live Video

Al Bello/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made a few jokes during his commencement speech at Robert Morris University on Friday, taking aim at the New England Patriots and wide receiver Antonio Brown, among other topics.

"I'll proceed with a couple of assumptions," he said at one point, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There's a cliché about assuming, isn't it? It can make Patriots out of you and me."

"I'll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the internet," he continued. "And I'll behave accordingly."

That was in reference to Brown's decision to live-stream one of Tomlin's postgame speeches on Facebook Live during this year's postseason.

He also honored former Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, who died on April 13. He praised Rooney's thoughtfulness in the following excerpt (per Fowler):

...A lot can be written and said about Ambassador Dan Rooney, his greatness, all of which I’m sure is true. In the recent days, I think the memory that I reflect upon the most is just how thoughtful he was. I fight every day to emulate it. I challenge you to do the same. Very powerful and influential man, Dan Rooney. A lot on his plate, a lot of things that he wanted to do not only for his company but for his community, his city, his nation.

In the midst of pursuit of all those things, he was always shockingly thoughtful. I can’t give you enough examples to display his level of thoughtfulness...

You can see the full commencement address below:

Rooney hired Tomlin in 2007, and he's promptly gone 103-57 in his tenure, leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in the 2008 season, two Super Bowl appearances and seven playoff berths. Tomlin has also continued the tradition of Steelers head coaches remaining with the team for long tenures.

Since 1969 the Steelers have had just three head coaches: Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006) and Tomlin (2007-present). And given that the team was just a game away from the Super Bowl last year—losing to the same Patriots team he threw some shade toward on Friday—it's hard to imagine Tomlin losing his job anytime soon.