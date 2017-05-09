Giants Closer Mark Melancon Placed on 10-Day DL with Right Forearm Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants will be short a bullpen arm for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported San Francisco placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list because of a right pronator strain.

The three-time All-Star has been solid for the Giants with a 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 11 appearances. He has six saves in eight chances to date, but he hasn't yet replicated the dominance he displayed last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals (1.64 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 71.1 innings).

His injury is another concern for the Giants, who are 11-22 and sitting in last place in the National League West heading into Tuesday. They ranked 22nd in bullpen ERA (4.47) through Monday's action, per ESPN.com.

Others such as Hunter Strickland and Derek Law will have to fill the void while Melancon is out, or that number will only get worse.