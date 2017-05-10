WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

This week's 205 Live was filmed in London as part of WWE's ongoing European tour, so a few members of the cruiserweight division were given warm welcomes from their countrymen.

Jack Gallagher, Noam Dar and Neville are all from the United Kingdom, so the crowd was happy to see some familiar faces.

Tuesday's show only featured two matches, but both were above average compared to what we usually see on 205 Live.

The weekly cruiserweight show invariably features an uninterested crowd, but the British fans were more vocal, so the whole episode benefited.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.