WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9
This week's 205 Live was filmed in London as part of WWE's ongoing European tour, so a few members of the cruiserweight division were given warm welcomes from their countrymen.
Jack Gallagher, Noam Dar and Neville are all from the United Kingdom, so the crowd was happy to see some familiar faces.
Tuesday's show only featured two matches, but both were above average compared to what we usually see on 205 Live.
The weekly cruiserweight show invariably features an uninterested crowd, but the British fans were more vocal, so the whole episode benefited.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
Opening Segment
- How great would it be if TJP's real name was Theodore Jeeves Perkins?
- Saying Aries is known for his humility is like saying Bray Wyatt is known for his impressive pay-per-view record.
- Gallagher's reaction to Neville's pyro was hilarious.
Gentleman Jack Gallagher kicked things off in his best suit, complete with William III and a few Union Jack flags in the ring.
He brought out Austin Aries, who gave a banana peel to a young fan at ringside. This felt like a talk-show segment, but no name was given to the show if that is what it was intended to be.
Jackie Boy decided to thank Aries for saving him on Monday by toasting him in the ring with a pint, but their celebration was interrupted by Neville.
The King of the Cruiserweights insulted his own countrymen in the crowd to get some heat from people who might otherwise cheer for him based solely on his heritage.
TJP attacked Aries out of nowhere, and Neville quickly joined in by sending Gallagher into the barricade. Aries eventually got the upper hand and took out the champ, while Gallagher spat beer in the face of TJP before dropping him with a headbutt.
The segment ended with Jackie Boy and The Greatest Man That Ever Lived finishing off their pints. Things slowed down in the middle when Neville came out, but the brawl capped off everything nicely.
Grade: B-
Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali
- Ali got rid of his horrible leather jacket. Now he just needs new attire and entrance music, and he'll be all set.
- Ali used a version of AJ Lee's old Black Widow submission at one point, It would make a good secondary finisher for him so he doesn't always have to risk his body with the reverse 450 splash.
- Had they not shown Gulak watching from backstage for a split second, nobody would have known he was in the UK.
Tony Nese and Mustafa Ali clashed in the first match of the night. Their styles are as different as can be, but their speed and athleticism allowed them to work well together.
For someone who prides himself on his muscles, Nese is as quick as they come and just as agile. Ali may have him beat when it comes to speed, but not by much.
The Premier Athlete showed more aggression than usual, which is something he has lacked as a heel until now. In fairness to him, he has been held back by bad booking.
Both men pulled out every trick in their respective arsenals to put on a match better than anyone would have expected going into it.
This is easily the best Nese has looked since he impressed everyone during the Cruiserweight Classic, but Ali picked up the win, much to Drew Gulak's dismay.
Grade: A-
The Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa
- The spot where Kendrick hit Sliced Bread No. 2 on the floor looked great.
- The dragon suplex into the Captain's Hook looked even better.
- It will be interesting to see if more Superstars start using mouthguards like Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura and Brock Lesnar. Jeff Hardy sure could have used one at Payback.
- This is a rare situation where the loser leaves the match with more momentum than the winner.
The feud between Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick has been going on for months, but this may be their last encounter after a new feud for the Japanese was teased backstage with Ariya Daivari.
Tozawa took control early with a brutal series of strikes, but The Wizard of Odd always finds a way to turn things around using his wits.
Both competitors worked hard to make this match feel more personal than the average bout. Nese and Ali were more exciting, but Kendrick and Tozawa told a better story.
After both men came close to winning multiple times, Tozawa picked up the victory. Never one to let things be, Kendrick attacked his rival after the bell.
He put Tozawa between the top and bottom sections of the steel steps to inflict extra punishment before telling him they are through and this is his final lesson.
Grade: A-
