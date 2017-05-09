Lions Deny Reports Ezekiel Ansah Is 29 Years Old, Not 27

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions released a statement Tuesday disputing reports by the Ghana News Agency and GhanaQuest that identified edge rusher Ezekiel Ansah as 29 years old.

"We believe our published information is accurate -- born May 29, 1989," a team spokesman told MLive.com's Kyle Meinke in a text message.

Ansah, who is listed as 27 years old in the NFL database, was born in Ghana before he came to the United States and attended Brigham Young University from 2010-2012 before declaring for the draft.

However, it should be noted that Ansah's age was a hot topic in advance of the 2013 draft. At the time, ESPN's Chris Mortensen (via Pro Football Talk) reported Ansah sent his passport to a "select group of teams" that indicated he was 24 years old.

A four-year veteran, Ansah posted a career-low two sacks over the course of 13 games last season.