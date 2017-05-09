WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The slow and steady build to WWE Backlash on May 21 continued Tuesday night as SmackDown Live presented a special international episode of its weekly show, via tape delay, from the O2 Arena in London.

In the main event, Jinder Mahal led a team of United States champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin to victory over WWE champion Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles, pinning The Viper and continuing to build momentum ahead of his unexpected championship opportunity in Chicago.

Speaking of unexpected top contenders, Breezango continued their entertaining and winning ways, presenting another edition of The Fashion Files before knocking off The Ascension in a warm up for their showdown with SmackDown tag team champions The Usos.

Shinsuke Nakamura found himself on the receiving end of an attack by Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch attempted to avenge an assault by The Welcoming Committee and former teammates did battle as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan squared off in singles competition.

Who joined Jinder Mahal and Breezango in victory and how did each match affect the build to the upcoming extravaganza?

Find out now with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.