Zach Britton Reportedly Expected to Miss 45-60 Days with Forearm Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton is expected to miss 45-60 days as he recovers from a left forearm injury.

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun and Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reported the news. The Orioles placed Britton on the disabled list for the second time this season Saturday.



"We're going to have to have a little bit more patience than we had the first time," Orioles executive vice president of baseball relations Dan Duquette said, per Encina. "I don't know. We'll see how it goes. He's going to take a little more time, obviously. So, he's got a rest period—an enforced rest period, then after that if he's feeling better, he can start throwing. Then he can start throwing off the mound, then he can start doing games. We'll see how things come along."

Britton, 29, has been limited to eight appearances this season. He last pitched May 4 in a win over the Boston Red Sox. Multiple MRIs have shown Britton does not have structural damage in his arm, which makes it unlikely he will need surgery. Britton will not throw for at least the next 10 days to give his body time to heal but expressed optimism about the time frame.

"I'd be shocked if I'm not back within 45 days," Britton said, per Ghiroli. "I think we have a really good plan this time."

Brad Brach has served as the closer with Britton out of the lineup. He has converted eight of nine save opportunities and will likely continue closing for the duration of Britton's absence.



A two-month injury would put Britton out until around the All-Star break.