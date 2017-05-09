Mo Wilkerson Guarantees the Jets Will Win More Than 5 Games Next Season

Al Pereira/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is bullish on Gang Green's prospects in 2017.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Wilkerson guaranteed the Jets would finish with more than five wins after they went 5-11 a year ago, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

As things stand, the Jets' projected over/under win total for the 2017 season sits at exactly five games, according to Odds Shark.

However, the Jets may have a tough time besting last year's figure, considering they own the league's eighth-hardest schedule next season.

New York will open its campaign with back-to-back road games against the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders before closing out September with a home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

After that gauntlet, the Jets will have a chance to work their way toward six wins thanks to consecutive showdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns at the start of October.