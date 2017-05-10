NCAA Baseball Rankings 2017: Latest Top 25 D1 RPI, Team Records and Standings

Ralph Lauer/Associated Press

After sweeping the California Golden Bears, the Oregon State Beavers sit in the top spot of the Division I baseball RPI, which was released Sunday.

The North Carolina Tar Heels, who had the weekend off, sit in second place with a 38-9-0 record. The top 25 of the RPI is below, with the full ranking on NCAA.com:

D1 Baseball RPI Top 25—May 9 Rank Team Record 1 Oregon State 38-4-0 2 North Carolina 38-9-0 3 Texas Tech 39-13-0 4 Florida 35-14-0 5 Louisville 43-6-0 6 TCU 35-11-0 7 Clemson 37-12-0 8 Virginia 36-11-0 9 Kentucky 33-16-0 10 Stanford 31-13-0 11 Wake Forest 32-15-0 12 Missouri State 33-14-0 13 Mississippi State 32-17-0 14 Arizona 31-16-0 15 Arkansas 35-13-0 16 Baylor 28-17-0 17 LSU 32-17-0 18 Southern Miss. 37-12-0 19 South Florida 38-10-0 20 West Virginia 27-20-0 21 Oklahoma 32-17-0 22 Indiana 27-18-2 23 Texas 31-19-0 24 Maryland 32-15-0 25 Vanderbilt 29-19-0 Source: NCAA.com

The Beavers are riding a six-game winning streak heading into their three-game road trip. Oregon State left-hander Luke Heimlich pitched eight scoreless innings in a 8-0 victory over Cal last Friday. The junior now leads the nation in ERA (0.71), having allowed seven earned runs in 88.1 innings.

Oregon State's momentum should continue in the days to come as they embark on a three-game series with the Oregon Ducks.

North Carolina returned to the diamond and beat the Davidson Wildcats in extra innings, after scoring three runs in the ninth to tie the game. The Tar Heels welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs for one game Wednesday prior to their three-game road set with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

While the Beavers and Tar Heels both had reason to enjoy the weekend, the same couldn't be said of the Auburn Tigers, who didn't even crack the top 25 of the RPI.

Auburn dropped nine places—from fifth to 14th—in D1Baseball.com's Top 25 poll following a sweep at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers dropped a doubleheader Saturday and then lost 11-9 in 15 innings Sunday.

Auburn has a great chance to rebound this weekend with three games against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No conference has been better this year than the ACC, which has four schools in the top eight of the RPI. Because of the overall strength of the ACC, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons haven't received the respect they deserve this year.

NCAA.com's Ryan Cooper made the case for why Tom Walter's team is underrated:

"The Demon Deacons seemingly always have runners on base, with six hitters carrying an on-base percentage over .400 and two more at .391 and .372. That .407 team mark ranks 13th in the country, as does its .315 batting average, while its 8.2 runs per game are ninth.

"But where Wake Forest stands in a class all by itself is with the greatest weapon in baseball: the longball. Its 1.72 home runs per game are the most in the country, with four players already reaching double digits. That's led by Gavin Sheets, who has gone deep 17 times—including a three-homer game against USC—and leads the nation with 69 RBIs. Outfielder Stuart Fairchild is another standout player with a .353 average, 11 home runs and 14 steals."

Of course, hours after Cooper wrote his praise of the Demon Deacons, they lost 5-3 to the High Point Panthers Tuesday. Drew Loepprich allowed four runs in the first inning, and Wake Forest never recovered.

One defeat doesn't wipe out the progress the Demon Deacons have made in recent weeks, but it could lead to a drop in the polls. Taking at least two out of three in their upcoming series with the Florida State Seminoles would stabilize Wake Forest's stock before the RPI is updated next Monday.