Oscar De La Hoya Thinks Floyd Mayweather Should Fight Canelo Alvarez or GGG

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

If Floyd Mayweather Jr. is going to return to the ring, Oscar De La Hoya believes it should be against Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN's First Take (h/t Sports Illustrated), the head of Golden Boy Promotions said he thinks Mayweather is wasting his time taking on a fight against UFC stud Conor McGregor.

"Even Floyd, after this fight with Canelo and Golovkin, forget about 'The Notorious One,' De La Hoya said. "Forget about a fighter who has zero experience, who has zero fights, who has zero amateur experience. Forget about that. Mayweather’s better than that. Mayweather, if you want to fight or have a rematch against Canelo, or a fight against Golovkin, go after them. After Canelo and Golovkin fight, go after the winner."

De La Hoya's challenge to Mayweather is certainly intriguing, but the Sept. 16 clash between Alvarez and Golovkin will have take center stage before speculation regarding a showdown with "Money" comes into clear view.

As things stand, Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is a narrow -165 favorite over Alvarez (bet $165 to win $100), according to OddsShark.

Conversely, Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs)—whose lone career loss came via majority decision at the hands of Mayweather in September 2013—opened as a +135 underdog after he made light work of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6.