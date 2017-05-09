Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on David De Gea and Eric Dier Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract to convince the Spain No. 1 to turn his back on any potential transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Part of United's plan is said to involve offering De Gea a pay rise to scupper interest from Los Blancos, according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News. Robson noted how the Red Devils are increasingly aware Real will renew their interest in De Gea this summer, after trying and failing to sign the gifted stopper two years ago.

Yet plans are already afoot at Old Trafford to convince De Gea he should stay put, per the report: "They could do that by making him among the highest-paid players at Old Trafford on around £200,000 a week. United have long maintained they would demand a world record for a keeper if he is to leave—exceeding the £32.6m Juventus paid for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001."

However, Robson suspects United's attempts to keep De Gea will ultimately come up short:

Robson could be right since United were recently said to be working on a contingency should De Gea leave. In fact, Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Star) reported how the United manager had put together a four-man shortlist to replace De Gea, featuring AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Leicester City 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Red Devils were recently prompted to deny a report from Spanish publication Marca saying De Gea had asked to leave the Manchester club, according to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph.

However, if De Gea did opt to stay at United, his decision could spark a transfer merry-go-round, one involving Los Merengues instead signing Courtois, while Chelsea signed Oblak and Atleti acquired Napoli's Pepe Reina, per Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Even so, it's hardly surprising United are prepared to put up a fight for De Gea. The 26-year-old is arguably the best player at his position in the game, with few stoppers able to match his outstanding agility, timing and instincts.

Mourinho is trying to build a Premier League title winner at United. Losing a marquee 'keeper like De Gea would only make his task more difficult.

United Keen on Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

Mourinho may be fighting to keep things the same at goalkeeper, but he is reportedly already planning a reshuffle in midfield, with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier a prime target.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The United boss thinks a bid worth £40 million will help him sign England international Dier, according to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror. Nursey's report also noted how Dier only signed a new five-year contract with Spurs back in September, and how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy expects the club's stars to honour their deals this summer.

Levy has also said Tottenham will stay committed to a wage structure that sees Dier paid £50,000 a week, per the minutes from a meeting with Spurs' Supporters Trust (h/t Mirror's Darren Lewis): "They would be expected to honour those contracts. They wouldn’t have had a reduction if things had gone badly. DL said no player would be sold who Tottenham didn’t want to sell for non-footballing reasons."

Obviously, United could comfortably afford to pay Dier much more. Their interest in the player also makes sense, especially since Michael Carrick is now 35.

The former Tottenham ace is still the Red Devils' best holding midfielder, but Mourinho will know the squad needs to be younger at the position next season. Dier fits the bill as a tough-tackling destroyer who also boasts an underrated range of passing.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The 23-year-old's ability to play as a centre-back would likely also appeal to Mourinho after United have struggled to cope with injuries at the back this season.

Signing Dier would be a smart ploy from Mourinho this summer, but the real coup would be somehow convincing De Gea to ignore the interest from Real and ensure United still have the best goalkeeper in the Premier League next season.