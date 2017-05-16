NBA Draft Order 2017: Post-Lottery Selection List and Mock Draft Projections

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Some count their lucky stars, but the Boston Celtics are counting their lucky pingpong balls after Tuesday's draft lottery.

Boston landed the No. 1 pick, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers round out the top three. While the hard work of identifying potential franchise players and making the correct moves on draft day still remains, these teams can start looking ahead to a future that potentially includes new All-Star playmakers.

With that in mind, here is a look at the full lottery selection list, as well as a mock for those 14 picks as the June 22 draft approaches.

Post-Lottery Selection List

Pick Team 1 Boston Celtics 2 Los Angeles Lakers 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4 Phoenix Suns 5 Sacramento Kings 6 Orlando Magic 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 8 New York Knicks 9 Dallas Mavericks 10 Sacramento Kings 11 Charlotte Hornets 12 Detroit Pistons 13 Denver Nuggets 14 Miami Heat

Mock Lottery

Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington 2 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA 3 Philadelphia 76ers De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky 4 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas 5 Sacramento Kings Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke 6 Orlando Magic Dennis Smith, PG, North Carolina State 7 Minnesota Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 8 New York Knicks Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky 9 Dallas Mavericks Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 10 Sacramento Kings Frank Ntilikina, PG, France 11 Charlotte Hornets Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona 12 Detroit Pistons Zach Collins, PF/C, Gonzaga 13 Denver Nuggets OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 14 Miami Heat John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

Rookie of the Year Prediction: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson will draw more headlines and may be selected before him, but Kentucky's ultra-quick point guard De'Aaron Fox will take home the hardware as the NBA's top rookie in 2017-18.

He already proved what he is capable of on a national stage when he eviscerated Ball with 39 points in an 86-75 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. Ball scored just 10 and struggled to deal with Fox's athleticism on both ends of the floor.

It was a clear example of Fox's ferocious competitiveness because he overwhelmed Ball and appeared to use the attention the UCLA star received as fuel in his domination.

In all, Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in his freshman season at Kentucky and will look to replicate those numbers in the NBA.

"Blessed with tremendous burst that makes his hesitation dribbles and quick crossovers all the more effective, Fox was regularly able to simply step back, measure his defender, and find his way deep into the paint off the dribble, even without a ball screen," Mike Schmitz and Matt Kamalsky of DraftExpress wrote. "He figures to rank among the league's most elusive guards from the moment he checks into his first NBA game."

That skill set isn't the only reason he will win Rookie of the Year. His fit with the Philadelphia 76ers, as is projected here, will bolster his cause.

Fox will see plenty of playing time without a dominant true point guard on the roster, even though Ben Simmons could see some time at the position. As the lead guard, Fox will get to throw lobs to and run pick-and-rolls with Joel Embiid, which will result in assists and open driving lanes as opposing defenders start to shift more attention toward the potential All-Star big man.

Those driving lanes will spell trouble for defenses because of Fox's explosive first step.

There are concerns about Fox's perimeter shooting after he hit just 24.6 percent of his three-pointers with the Wildcats, but the presence of Simmons, Embiid and even Dario Saric means he won't be asked to carry the offense on his back for extended stretches. In turn, he can get comfortable in the flow of the game and allow his athleticism to take over.

What's more, his free-throw percentage of 73.6 indicates shot improvement may not be far behind at the NBA level.

Between his future assist numbers, the consistent easy baskets he will generate with his ability to slash through the lane and his formidable defense that was on full display against Ball in the NCAA tournament, Fox will tally the necessary stats to win Rookie of the Year.