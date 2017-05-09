Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Still Committed to NFL, Targets Training Camp Invite

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly remains focused on trying to secure an NFL contract before training camp.

On Tuesday, Dave Zirin of The Nation noted Kaepernick said during a conversation that rumors he's "moved on" from playing football are false.

Zirin also reported Kaepernick is "working out every day" and "waiting for a camp invite."

Peter King of The MMQB previously reported people within the San Francisco 49ers organization, with whom the veteran reporter recently spent time during the 2017 NFL draft, held the belief the quarterback would "rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback."

Kaepernick has never given that indication publicly, however, and numerous players have spoken out in his support during his extended stay in free agency.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, a longtime NFC West rival, said on First Take in March he believed the 29-year-old signal-caller was being "blackballed" by teams after his protest of the national anthem last season, per ESPN's Sheil Kapadia.

"I'm sure he is," Sherman said. "It's difficult to see because he's played at such a high level, and you see guys, quarterbacks, who have never played at a high level being signed by teams. So it's difficult to understand. Obviously, he's going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before."

The numbers certainly don't explain why Kaepernick hasn't been able to find a job.

He's posted 85 total touchdowns across 69 games, including 18 TDs in 12 appearances for the Niners last season. His career passer rating is 88.9.

Mike Glennon was signed by the Chicago Bears as a starter early in free agency despite posting just 30 total touchdowns in 21 games and an 84.6 career passer rating.

In addition, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Kaepernick is planning to stand for the national anthem if he finds a team for next season, taking away the possibility of being a "distraction."

Other rumored, but unconfirmed, reasons for his continued availability include his vegan diet, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, and a $10 million per year contract demand, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.