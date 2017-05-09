Matt Harvey Reinstated by Mets from Suspended List; Josh Smoker Optioned

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that they have reinstated pitcher Matt Harvey after he served a three-day suspension for failing to show up to Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Smoker to its Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas 51s.

The Mets' decision to lift Harvey from the suspended list comes on the same day he apologized to the organization and his teammates at a press conference.

"I made a mistake and am doing everything I can to make sure it's something that never happens again," Harvey said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

"Obviously, I'm extremely embarrassed by my actions. I apologized to my teammates, to the Mets organization, to the Wilpons all the way down to the Mets fans for doing what I did. ... I'm looking forward to getting things back on track and doing everything I can to help this team win and help this organization moving forward. They all have my word."

According to Emily Smith and David K. Li of Page Six, Harvey failed to show up to Citi Field after he "was partying into the wee hours at a Meatpacking District hot spot" on Friday.

Citing a source close to the situation, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Harvey told the Mets he was suffering from a migraine "and cited a possible miscommunication with the club" as the reason for his absence.

Harvey is scheduled to return to the starting rotation Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.