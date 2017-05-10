Golden State Warriors Join '87 Lakers in Record Books

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finished off the series against Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday, sweeping the opposition for a second straight series.

Golden State surged to a 22-point lead after the first quarter and didn't trail the entire game. The club's 26-point win also marked the second time already this postseason it has recorded multiple 25-point victories in series-clinching road wins. Golden State is just the second team in NBA history to accomplish that feat, per ESPN Stats and Info. The Los Angeles Lakers did the same in 1986-87, going on to win the NBA championship.

Star point guard Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, racking up 30 points on the night. Forward Draymond Green also contributed a triple-double consisting of 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds en route to the club's second consecutive sweep to begin the postseason.

The Warriors now await the winner between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. That series has been filled with more dramatics, including a block from veteran guard Manu Ginobili that sealed the Spurs' Game 5 victory on Tuesday and gave San Antonio a 3-2 lead. While Golden State hasn't faced much competition in the first two rounds, the Western Conference Finals opponent should offer more of a challenge.

Each of the past two NBA Finals has featured the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two franchises have cruised to 8-0 records to start the 2016-17 playoffs. Should they advance beyond their respective conference finals, it would set up for a dramatic third matchup between two of the NBA's most star-studded rosters.