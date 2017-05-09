Giants Co-Owner John Mara Discusses Davis Webb's Role Behind Eli Manning

Young Kwak/Associated Press

While the New York Giants were looking toward the future with the selection of quarterback Davis Webb, he isn't necessarily the next starter behind Eli Manning.

"I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli—he hasn't set foot on the field yet," Giants co-owner John Mara said, per Paul Schwartz of New York Post. "But he's got a lot of talent, and we're looking forward to seeing what we've got when he gets here. But let's not, as Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet."

Webb was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, selected with the No. 87 overall pick. He was the fifth quarterback off the board, behind only Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer.

The California product has great size for the position at 6'5", 229 pounds, and he has a strong arm.

However, it might be some time before he is ready to take over for the Giants. While Manning is 36 years old, he went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and helped lead the team to an 11-5 record this past season. Even as he gets up there in age, the two-time Super Bowl winner isn't necessarily ready to give up his role.

Considering 2013 fourth-round pick Ryan Nassib only totaled 10 passing attempts, New York isn't going to give the job away to just anyone.