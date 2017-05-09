Arsene Wenger Told to Accept 'Radical Overhaul' of Staff and Structure of Club

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has reportedly been told he must accept changes to Arsenal's backroom staff and the structure of the club this summer.

Specifically, Wenger, whose contract as manager of the Gunners expires at the end of this season, has been urged to allow a "radical overhaul' behind the scenes if he wants to sign a new two-year deal, per ESPN FC's Kevin Palmer.

Palmer's report revealed how the delay over Wenger signing the new contract offered to him coincides with attempted internal changes to "ease the control he has built up over his two decades in charge."

However, those plans don't currently include forcing the Frenchman to step down once his contract runs out this summer: "Arsenal want Wenger to oversee a transitional period for the club, with the prospect of withdrawing their contract offer on the table not yet an option."

In fact, Wenger intends to stick around a little longer, per Palmer's report: "Sources have told ESPN FC that Wenger made it clear to Arsenal officials as early as January that he intended to continue as the club's manager and a new two-year contract offer was presented to him."

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis and Gunners chairman Sir Chips Keswick are trying to put a new a structure in place to support Arsenal when the day comes Wenger's reign finally ends, per Palmer. This process has been brought forward after Gazidis and Keswick saw Wenger's squad eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich thanks to an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

Of the changes being discussed, Palmer detailed proposed alterations to the Arsenal's scouting setup: "Wenger has been told that Arsenal want to revamp the club's scouting setup and have a new department that is not controlled solely by the manager."

Appointing a director of football is also under consideration. The latter is now a hot topic of conversation after Wenger derided the idea during his press conference ahead of the Gunner's Premier League game against Southampton on Wednesday, per David Hytner of the Guardian: "I don’t know what director of football means. It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means."

Wenger chose his moment to reaffirm his position as the sole voice of authority on football matters at Arsenal: "I’m the manager of Arsenal football club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it."

As perhaps the last of the great practitioners of total control in the modern game, it's understandable Wenger would be reluctant to cede key responsibilities. The issues is particularly stark when you consider a director of football is often tasked with recruiting players.

It's hard to argue with Wenger not wanting to coach players he didn't sign.

However, Palmer's report makes it seem like the Gunners are determined to have their long-serving manager flex somewhat this summer. If a manager known for his intransigence refuses, don't expect Wenger to still be in charge next season.

Arsenal need a refresh, but it may take an imminent change in the dugout for it to happen this summer.